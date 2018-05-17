Personal Capital Hires Allison Amadia as General Counsel

"To continue building a world-class tech-enabled wealth management business, we need a world-class legal team with deep experience handling matters unique to a growing fintech firm," said Jay Shah, CEO of Personal Capital. "This is exactly what Allison brings to Personal Capital. Her leadership and entrepreneurial experience in financial technology is second-to-none in the legal field. I'm proud to welcome Allison to the leadership team and look forward to her helping chart our growth."

Prior to joining Personal Capital, Amadia served as General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer and Corporate Secretary at a privately-held cloud-based financial technology provider, as well as Executive Vice President, General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer and Corporate Secretary at Extreme Networks. Earlier in her career, she co-founded Amadia Pritchard LLC, a legal consulting firm which provided outsourced general counsel services to technology companies for over a decade.

"I'm thrilled to join Personal Capital at such an important growth period for the company," said Amadia. "My experience helping technology companies grow and stay ahead of the increasingly complex legal and compliance matters as they scale will allow me to add value right from the start. Jay and his team have built something truly special, and I look forward to supporting Personal Capital's continued commitment to transparency within the financial services industry."

Amadia holds a Juris Doctor from the University of Pennsylvania Law School, and a Bachelor's Degree in Political Science from the University of California at Davis. Amadia was named as a 2015 finalist for Public Company General Counsel of the Year by the Silicon Valley Business Journal and the San Francisco Business Times.

About Personal Capital

Personal Capital transforms financial lives through technology and people. Free online tools create total clarity with all your accounts in one place and expert advisors provide unconflicted advice you can easily understand. The result is complete confidence in how you plan for and achieve your financial goals. For more information and to open an account, visit https://www.personalcapital.com/.

Stay Connected

Twitter: https://twitter.com/PersonalCapital

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/personal-capital/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PersonalCapital/

Contact Information:

Rebecca Neufeld

Director of Public Relations

Rebecca.neufeld@personalcapital.com

(917) 633-6039

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/personal-capital-hires-allison-amadia-as-general-counsel-300650428.html

SOURCE Personal Capital

Related Links

https://www.personalcapital.com

