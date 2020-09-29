Personal Capital Honors National Financial Planning Month Through New Strategic Partnerships and "Financial Heroes" Campaign

The company announced strategic partnerships with 2x Pro Basketball All-Star Baron Davis and CEO of travel experiences company Peek.com, Ruzwana Bashir . The pair will be the new faces of the integrated campaign which will include print and online advertising, content and virtual events.

"To partner with Davis and Bashir was an easy decision," said Porter Gale, Chief Marketing Officer at Personal Capital. "Money continues to be a taboo subject, and through the platforms of Davis and Bashir, and their passion for raising awareness around financial literacy, we can spark a conversation that encourages more people to find financial empowerment."

After a 17-year career as a professional basketball player, Davis is now on a path defined by entrepreneurship, investing, philanthropy, and activism. The founder of several companies, including Sports Lifestyle in Culture (SLIC), The Black Santa Company, Business Inside the Game (BIG) and No Label, Davis will use his passion and influence to be a voice for financial literacy.

"The whole subject of money should be simplified," said Davis. "When you look at traditional financial literacy, people think that it comes in a book or pamphlet with words many are not going to know. Financial literacy needs a new buzzword, a new platform, and I'm excited to bring an emphasis to financial literacy with a brand like Personal Capital."

Ruzwana Bashir is also a new face for the "Financial Heroes" campaign. Raised in a traditional British Pakistani household, through hard work and a relentless pursuit of knowledge, Bashir broke the glass ceiling and became a successful company founder, entrepreneur and CEO. She is a role model not only for women but for all aspiring entrepreneurs.

"For me, financial empowerment or financial confidence is taking control and being able to achieve the things you want to achieve," said Bashir. "There will always be issues or obstacles but having a trajectory and a plan are keys to financial empowerment. By being in this campaign, I hope to encourage others to set higher goals. We all can achieve much more than we expect."

Despite the effects of the global pandemic, Personal Capital continues to be an innovative leader in the financial industry. The company offers a suite of free financial tools that are used by millions of people across the United States.

"2020 has been and continues to be a challenging year for many," said Jay Shah, President of Personal Capital. "At Personal Capital, our mission is to help people transform their financial lives through technology and people. Access to our free financial tools is one way we can help people during this unprecedented time."

For more information about Davis, Bashir and Personal Capital's Financial Heroes campaign, visit click here.

ABOUT PERSONAL CAPITAL, AN EMPOWER COMPANY

Personal Capital is a remote-delivery, industry-leading digital wealth management company that helps people transform their financial lives through technology and advisory services. The company's state-of-the-art tools and technology provide investors with a complete financial picture, utilized by millions of users and tens of thousands of clients. Its registered investment advisors provide expert guidance, and customized strategies, based on a personal understanding of an investor's financial picture and goals. Personal Capital currently manages more than $14 billion in assets, virtually delivered from offices across the U.S. For more information, please visit www.personalcapital.com or connect with us on Facebook , Twitter or LinkedIn .

Advisory services are offered for a fee by Personal Capital Advisors Corporation ("PCAC"), a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. PCAC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Personal Capital Corporation ("PCC"), an Empower company. PCC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Empower Holdings, LLC.

Contact Information

Personal Capital PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Personal Capital, an Empower Company