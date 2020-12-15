Personal Capital Partners with Toys for Tots to Help Lift Spirits During the Pandemic

Personal Capital , an Empower Company and industry-leading digital wealth management company saw the news and today announced a partnership with Toys for Tots as part of its charitable efforts to spread holiday cheer to those dealing with hardships this holiday season. The company also provides free financial tools to millions of people as part of its commitment to help people transform their financial lives through technology and advisory services.

As a national corporate sponsor of Toys for Tots, Personal Capital will donate a minimum of $25,000, and up to $50,000, for the first 5,000 new registered users who sign up through the campaign web page through 2021. The state-of-the-art tools are free and there is no obligation to purchase any services from Personal Capital. Personal Capital will promote the sponsorship on social media and in display ads on sites including Forbes, Fortune, CNBC, Kiplinger and WIRED.

Established in 1947, Toys for Tots, a not-for-profit public charity, is the U.S. Marine Corps' premiere community action program that consists of over 800 local toy collection and distribution programs in most of the major markets in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other U.S. territories. They distribute an average of 18 million toys, to approximately seven million children-in-need, annually.

Over the course of the year, Personal Capital has focused on giving back to various groups through partnerships or donations to organizations, including Operation Hope , The Red Cross , One Tree Planted and now the Toys for Tots Program .

"Personal Capital, and all of our employees, believe in doing the right thing, always," said Jay Shah, President of Personal Capital. "This has been a year filled with adversity for many, and we hope partnering with Toys For Tots will help increase community engagement and bring a moment of happiness to the many children-in-need across the country this holiday season."

"We are honored to partner with Personal Capital to help children and families across the country who are facing unique challenges this holiday season," said Ted 'Migs' Silvester

Col, USMC (Ret), VP at Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. "Personal Capital's commitment to the holistic well-being of American families through this and other programs is greatly appreciated. With their generous support we will be able to fulfill the holiday dreams of thousands of less fortunate children who otherwise might be forgotten."

In addition to being involved with organizations and communities, Personal Capital continues its push to raise awareness about the importance of financial literacy, financial empowerment and financial wellness. To support these efforts, the company recently announced a new campaign called "Financial Heroes." The campaign features collaborations with holistic health advocate Deepak ChopraTM, MD , CEO Ruzwana Bashir and two-time basketball All-Star Baron Davis .

ABOUT PERSONAL CAPITAL

Personal Capital, an Empower Company is a remote-delivery, industry-leading digital wealth management company that helps people transform their financial lives through technology and advisory services. The company's state-of-the-art tools and technology provide investors with a complete financial picture, utilized by millions of users and tens of thousands of clients. Its registered investment advisors provide expert guidance, and customized strategies, based on a personal understanding of an investor's financial picture and goals. Personal Capital currently manages more than $15 billion in assets, virtually delivered from offices across the United States. For more information, please visit www.personalcapital.com or connect with us on Facebook , Twitter or LinkedIn .

ABOUT MARINE TOYS FOR TOTS

Toys for Tots, a 73-year old national charitable program run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, provides happiness and hope to disadvantaged children during each Christmas holiday season. The toys, books and other gifts collected and distributed by the Marines offer these children recognition, confidence and a positive memory for a lifetime. It is such experiences that help children become responsible citizens and caring members of their community. Last year the Marine Corps fulfilled the holiday hopes and dreams of 7 million less fortunate children in over 800 communities nationwide. Since 1947 over 265 million children have been assisted. For more information, visit www.toysfortots.org.

Contact Information

Personal Capital PR

[email protected]

Advisory services are offered for a fee by Personal Capital Advisors Corporation ("PCAC"), a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. PCAC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Personal Capital Corporation ("PCC"), an Empower company. PCC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Empower Holdings, LLC.

"Financial Heroes" campaign features paid spokespeople who are not clients of PCAC and do not make any endorsements or recommendations about securities offerings or investment strategy.

SOURCE Personal Capital, an Empower Company

Related Links

http://www.personalcapital.com/

