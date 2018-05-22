Personal Capital Reaches $7B AUM as Jay Shah Marks One Year as CEO

"Personal Capital was built on the idea that transparency and a consumer's ability to have a holistic view of their finances can transform their financial life," said Shah. "Our team has worked hard to make sure Americans have the visibility that is necessary to realize their investing, spending and saving goals. As Registered Investment Advisors, we remain committed to putting clients first and advocating for an industry-wide fiduciary standard. Clearly, that is resonating."

The additional funding and AUM milestone come as Shah completes his first 12 months as Personal Capital CEO. Shah took over the leadership role from founder Bill Harris, and served as Chief Information Officer and Chief Operating Officer for the company before becoming CEO.

Personal Capital offers free tools that anyone can use to view their entire financial life in one place, from their 401k and 529 plans to checking or savings accounts, investment accounts, and more. The dashboard includes data analysis tools that help users understand how their current mix is performing and how shifts in financial habits and investments may impact their long-term financial goals. Users of the free tools also have the option, for a fee, to access a Personal Capital registered advisor who can give professional, tailored financial guidance.

About Personal Capital

Personal Capital transforms financial lives through technology and people. Free online tools create total clarity with all your accounts in one place and expert advisors provide unconflicted advice you can easily understand. The result is complete confidence in how you plan for and achieve your financial goals. Personal Capital is headquartered in San Carlos with additional hubs in San Francisco, Denver, Dallas, and Atlanta. Connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook. For more information and to open an account, visit https://www.personalcapital.com/.

About Silicon Valley Bank

For 35 years, Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) has helped innovative companies and their investors move bold ideas forward, fast. SVB provides targeted financial services and expertise through its offices in innovation centers around the world. With commercial, international and private banking services, SVB helps address the unique needs of innovators. Learn more at svb.com.

