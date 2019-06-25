Personal Capital Recognized as Bay Area Top Workplace

SAN FRANCISCO, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Personal Capital, a leading digital wealth manager, today announced it has been named one of the Bay Area's Top Workplaces by the Bay Area News Group. In addition to this being the first year Personal Capital has been named a top Bay Area employer, the company has been honored for the last five consecutive years as one of Denver's Top Workplaces by the Denver Post.

"It's an honor to be listed as one of the Top Workplaces in the Bay Area this year," said Personal Capital CEO Jay Shah. "Especially because it's an employee-voted recognition. We've grown quite a bit in the last year as a company, and it's wonderful to know that as we add new people and offices, that the culture is continuing to inspire our employees."

San Francisco Business Times compiles its list from survey results voluntarily provided by company employees. Of the 85 Bay Area companies recognized, this year's results rank Personal Capital at number 23 among small businesses. Of Personal Capital's nearly 400 employees across the U.S., just over one-third live and work in the Bay Area.

About Personal Capital

Personal Capital transforms financial lives through technology and people. Free online tools create clarity with all your accounts in one place and wealth management advisors provide advice you can easily understand. The result is complete confidence in how you plan for and achieve your financial goals. Personal Capital is headquartered in Silicon Valley with hubs in San Francisco, Denver, Dallas, and Atlanta. Connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook. For more information and to open an account, visit https://www.personalcapital.com/.

