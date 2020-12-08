Personal Capital Selects Wellness Icon Deepak Chopra™ As Next Financial Hero

Through the themes of "New Year, New You" and the growing importance of overall health, Dr. Chopra's expertise in holistic wellness will help raise awareness of the impact of financial stress on our mind and body and the importance of financial wellness.

First launched in September, with collaborators two-time Pro Basketball All-Star Baron Davis and CEO of Peek.com Ruzwana Bashir, Personal Capital's "Financial Heroes" initiative now includes Chopra as the latest advocate for financial empowerment.

"With the new year on the horizon, many individuals and families will be focusing on new resolutions, wellness and goals for 2021 and beyond," said Porter Gale, Chief Marketing Officer at Personal Capital. "In addition to physical and emotional health, financial wellness is an extremely important topic. We are beyond excited to collaborate with Mr. Chopra and hope to encourage more people to take steps that could improve their holistic health and financial well-being."

Chopra has authored 91 books, translated into over forty-three languages, including numerous New York Times bestsellers. His 91st book and national bestseller, "Total Meditation," elevates the practice of meditation to a life-changing quest for higher consciousness and a more fulfilling existence. For the last thirty years, Chopra has been at the forefront of the meditation revolution and his next book, "Abundance: The Hidden Path," is expected to publish later in 2021 and focuses on how one can achieve abundance and affluence in their life.

"With the added complexities from the COVID-19 pandemic and all of the adversity that has been endured in 2020, people are searching for more financial resources to help them learn about finances and having a financial plan," said Chopra. "I am honored to work with a company like Personal Capital, to be the company's next Financial Hero and to help people feel fulfillment through the search for financial confidence."

