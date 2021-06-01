Personal Capital Selects World-Champion Speed Skater, Apolo Ohno, As Next Financial Hero

Ohno is a legend in the world of winter sports, but there's more to his story than the eight medals he won in short-track speed skating. After hanging up his skates in 2010, he made a hard pivot into the world of business, where he applies the same focus and discipline that helped bring him athletic success. Now, he's joining Personal Capital to help others build healthy practices, where financial wellness can be part of their daily routine.

"In sports and finance, when you have the right metrics in place, you can track your progress and that's more important to focus on than the prize," says Ohno. "Once you have a Personal Capital dashboard that you can view on a daily basis, you'll realize your goals can be within your reach. I'm partnering with Personal Capital to help promote healthy financial habits and to inspire others to reach their goals."

Ohno joins an impressive roster of fellow Financial Heroes including holistic health guru Dr. Deepak Chopra, two-time former Pro Basketball All-Star Baron Davis, and CEO of Peek.com Ruzwana Bashir. Through this new partnership, Ohno intends to be a catalyst for raising discussions about and awareness of financial wellness.

"Like many, I've admired Apolo's tenacity and infectious enthusiasm for helping others achieve their greatest potential in life," says Craig Erickson, Vice President of Creative. "As a young athlete, he quickly learned the dedication needed to achieve his goals and there are so many parallels between this approach and personal finance. Together, we hope to promote positive habits so people can achieve their dreams."

In his post-athletic career, Ohno is a New York Times best-selling author of "Zero Regrets" and is currently writing his latest book "Hard Pivot," which documents the hardship, struggles and uncertainty faced in his journey as a businessman. The book is available for pre-sale and expected to be released in early 2022.





Ohno will be featured in Personal Capital's upcoming print and digital creative. For more information about Ohno and Personal Capital's Financial Heroes campaign, click here .

About Personal Capital, an Empower Company

Personal Capital is a remote-delivery, industry-leading digital wealth management company that helps people transform their financial lives through technology and advisory services. The company's state-of-the-art tools and technology provides consumers with a holistic financial picture and are used by over 2.9 million people to track $1.2 trillion in account assets (as of 4/30/21). Its wealth management advisors provide expert guidance, and customized strategies, based on a personal understanding of an investor's financial picture and goals. For more information, please visit www.personalcapital.com or connect with us on Facebook , Twitter or LinkedIn .

About Apolo Ohno

Reinvention is at the core of Apolo Anton Ohno. He acquired and honed this skill over a decade of speed skating competition during which he became the most decorated U.S. winter athlete of all time. Apolo continually adapts that performance mindset to support ongoing personal and professional growth. He has drawn on this acumen to become a global cross-industry entrepreneur, a successful sports broadcaster and television personality, a New York Times best-selling author, and a lifelong scholar inside and outside the university setting. Apolo harnesses these experiences to educate and inspire organizations on how to foster a sustained leadership mindset needed to overcome current business challenges.

