Personal Capital Surpasses $10B AUM With 60% Growth Rate In First Half of 2019

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry-leading digital wealth manager Personal Capital today announced that in June the company surpassed $10 billion in assets under management (AUM), an increase of more than $2 billion since Q4 2018.

"Since day one, we've been committed to helping people understand their money and make better decisions," said Jay Shah, Personal Capital CEO. "In 2009, we created Personal Capital in order to do the right thing by the everyday investor. Ten years later, we're even more committed to helping people by bringing transparency and new perspectives to help people achieve their financial goals." Today, more than two million people use Personal Capital's tools and technology and more than 20,000 clients use the company's wealth management services.

The $10B AUM milestone follows significant company developments in 2019, including securing $64 million in additional funding, launching a private equity offering for clients and introducing Personal Capital Cash. Personal Capital also appointed Porter Gale to the role of Chief Marketing Officer and Kira Wampler to the company's board of directors in the first half of the year. Having led marketing efforts for brands like Virgin America and Lyft respectively, their expertise is influencing the evolution of Personal Capital's brand.

"We congratulate Personal Capital on this milestone. At a time when an increasing number of firms seek to grow through mergers and acquisitions, Personal Capital's growth has been organic, which underscores the value of the solutions and services they provide," says Gabriel Garcia, Head of Relationship Management at Advisor Solutions at BNY Mellon's Pershing. Pershing has been Personal Capital's custodian since 2012.

Personal Capital now has almost 400 employees in offices across the country - more than one-third of which are financial advisors - and was recently named a Bay Area Top Workplace. The company has also been named a Denver Post Top Workplace five-years running, and was recognized by the Financial Times as one of the Top 300 RIAs in the United States this year for the fourth time. For more information, please visit www.personalcapital.com.

About Personal Capital

Personal Capital transforms financial lives through technology and people. Free online tools create total clarity with all your accounts in one place and advisors provide advice you can easily understand. The result is complete confidence in how you plan for and achieve your financial goals. Personal Capital is headquartered in Silicon Valley with hubs in San Francisco, Denver, Dallas, and Atlanta. Connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook. For more information and to open an account, visit https://www.personalcapital.com/.

Any reference to the advisory services refers to Personal Capital Advisors Corporation, a subsidiary of Personal Capital Corporation. Personal Capital Advisors Corporation is a registered investment advisor with the Securities Exchange Commission ("SEC"). SEC registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training.

Contact Information

Rebecca Neufeld, Head of Public Relations

Rebecca.neufeld@personalcapital.com

415.231.3055

SOURCE Personal Capital

Related Links

http://www.personalcapital.com

