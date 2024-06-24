Personal Care Appliances Market size is set to grow by USD 6.32 billion from 2024-2028, Product innovations leading to portfolio extension and product premiumization to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global personal care appliances market size is estimated to grow by USD 6.32 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.49% during the forecast period. Product innovations leading to portfolio extension and product premiumization is driving market growth, with a trend towards new product launches in global personal care appliances market. However, fluctuations in raw material prices and operating costs of personal care appliances poses a challenge. Key market players include Amika LLC, Andis Co., Beauty Quest Group, Colgate Palmolive Co., Conair Corp., Coty Inc., Drybar Holdings LLC, Dyson Group Co., Elchim Spa, Farouk Systems Inc., FKA Distributing Co. LLC, IkonicWorld, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Olivia Garden Int. Inc, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., T3 Micro Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Velecta Paramount, and Wahl Clipper Corp..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global personal care appliances market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Product (Hair care appliances, Hair removal appliances, and Oral care appliances), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Amika LLC, Andis Co., Beauty Quest Group, Colgate Palmolive Co., Conair Corp., Coty Inc., Drybar Holdings LLC, Dyson Group Co., Elchim Spa, Farouk Systems Inc., FKA Distributing Co. LLC, IkonicWorld, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Olivia Garden Int. Inc, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., T3 Micro Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Velecta Paramount, and Wahl Clipper Corp.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The global personal care appliances market is set to experience growth due to new product launches. These innovations bring excitement and address changing consumer needs. In 2022, Philips introduced UV protection technology in their premium styling products. Dyson launched a multi-styler with new barrels and attachments. Colgate Palmolive unveiled sonic technology-based electric toothbrushes. These launches expand product portfolios, introduce new features, and create market opportunities. Vendors benefit from increased profits, making the personal care appliances market a promising sector.

The Personal Care Appliances market is experiencing significant trends with the introduction of new technologies. Procter & Gamble and Unilever are leading brands in this sector. Salons and spas are utilizing consoles and confiners for various treatments. Urbanization and consumers' increasing awareness towards personal hygiene are driving the demand for urbanization and consumer-friendly appliances. Beauty appliances such as hair dryers, straighteners, and trimmers are popular choices. Brands are focusing on branding, equity, and consumer understanding to gain market share. Reliance on technology is increasing, with brands offering smart and connected devices. Consumers are seeking convenience and effectiveness, leading to the growth of the personal care appliances market.

Market Challenges

• The personal care appliances market is influenced by the cost of raw materials, which can fluctuate due to international prices and transportation costs. Volatility in the prices of steel, rubber, iron, and plastic can impact profit margins or force price increases for final products. Transportation costs, including taxes, duties, and fuel prices, also add to the overall expense. Competition in the market and the presence of counterfeit goods limit the ability to raise prices, potentially reducing profitability for vendors. As a result, manufacturers face challenges in producing efficient and affordable personal care appliances. These concerns may negatively impact the growth of the global personal care appliances market.

• The Personal Care Appliances market faces several challenges. These include the need for advanced technology in devices like hair dryers, straighteners, and curling irons for faster and more effective results. Consumers demand convenience and portability, leading to the development of cordless and compact appliances. Brands must also ensure durability and consistency in performance. Cost is a significant factor, with consumers seeking affordable yet high-quality products. Sustainability is becoming increasingly important, with a growing preference for eco-friendly and energy-efficient appliances. Competition is fierce, requiring continuous innovation and differentiation to stand out in the market.

Segment Overview

This personal care appliances market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Distribution Channel 1.1 Offline

1.2 Online Product 2.1 Hair care appliances

2.2 Hair removal appliances

2.3 Oral care appliances Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa



1.1 Offline- The Personal Care Appliances Market continues to grow, driven by consumer demand for convenience and effectiveness. Electric toothbrushes, hair dryers, and epilators are popular products. Manufacturers focus on innovation, such as cordless designs and advanced features, to meet customer needs. Retailers stock a wide range of brands and models, ensuring availability and choice. The market is competitive, with companies continually seeking to differentiate their offerings and expand their customer base.

Research Analysis

The Personal Care Appliances Market encompasses a wide range of products that cater to the growing awareness and beauty consciousness of consumers in emerging economies. This market includes various sub-segments such as hair removal appliances, epilators, and hair styling tools like hair straighteners and hair stylers. Brand consciousness plays a significant role in this industry, with consumers seeking out trusted brands for their grooming needs. Communication and engagement strategies are essential for businesses looking to reach their target audience and promote their offerings in the economic activities related to personal care. Electricity is a crucial factor in the production and use of personal care appliances, making the availability and affordability of electricity an important consideration in emerging markets. The personal grooming industry continues to evolve, with new innovations in oral care appliances and personal care appliances contributing to its growth.

Market Research Overview

The Personal Care Appliances market encompasses a wide range of devices designed to enhance individual grooming and wellness routines. These appliances can include electric toothbrushes, hair dryers, straighteners, curling irons, epilators, massagers, and more. The market is driven by consumer demand for convenience, effectiveness, and innovation. Advanced technologies such as Bluetooth connectivity, rechargeable batteries, and smart features are increasingly being integrated into personal care appliances to meet evolving consumer needs. The market is expected to grow significantly due to increasing disposable income, rising awareness of personal hygiene, and the availability of a diverse range of products catering to various demographics and preferences.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Product

Hair Care Appliances



Hair Removal Appliances



Oral Care Appliances

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

