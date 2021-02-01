Personal Care Brand Native Announces Exciting Expansion Into Hair Care

The new collection was created as a result of the Native community's request for more natural and trusted options, including hair care. The Native team specifically chose these scents for the collection as they are known as the most popular deodorant scents among Native customers.

Life is complicated enough, your hair doesn't have to be! The new line is formulated to provide a simple and effective product that takes the complication out of choosing the right hair care for you. Each product is made with just 10 or less, good-for-you ingredients that you can pronounce and understand so you know you're using something that's simple and effective.

"There are so many options out there when it comes to hair care and even more do's and don'ts which can become overwhelming," said Vineet Kumar, CEO of Native. "We launched this collection so choosing a hair product doesn't have to be. These products deliver all the amazing benefits you want and need through an effective, clean formula in the signature Native scents we know and love."

The three variants are designed to cater to specific hair needs so you can attain happy, healthy looking hair with ease. Plus, the Hair Care lines' luscious new scents are fresh, clean and crisp for a fragrance the whole family will love.

Coconut & Vanilla Moisturizing – Designed to gently cleanse, replenish moisture and leave nothing behind but shine.

Cucumber & Mint Volumizing – Provides weightless lift and a great clean that leaves your hair voluminous and full.

Almond & Shea Butter Strengthening – Fortifies your hair while helping restore and repair your tresses' natural vibrancy.

The MSRP of all variants is $8.99*. The Shampoo and Conditioner is available in a 16.5 oz size and the Hair Mask is available in a 6 oz. size. The Hair Care line launches exclusively in Target stores nationwide on February 1, 2021. The Hair Care line is sulfate-free, paraben-free, dye-free, cruelty-free and vegan, following suit with other Native products.

*Pricing is at the sole discretion of the retailer.

About Native: Founded in 2015, Native is a clean personal care company that makes safe and effective products from simple ingredients, including deodorant, toothpaste, body wash, and bar soap. For more information, visit www.nativecos.com or you can follow Native on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

