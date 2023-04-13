Personal Care Electrical Appliances Global Market Report 2023: Rising Demand Among Men For Personal Grooming Bolsters Sector

DUBLIN, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Personal Care Electrical Appliances Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global personal care electrical appliances market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.91% during 2022 to 2028.

MARKET TRENDS & OPPORTUNITIES

Rising Number of Working Women In Developing Countries



The demand for personal care electrical appliances has increased as the female workforce population has increased. In a professional lifestyle, an individual's appearance is important to their role and designation. Thus, with the rise in the female population, the usage of personal care electrical appliances products is also expected to increase in further years. The rising female labor workforce has also augmented the need for personal care products, especially electrical appliances, in the personal care electrical appliances market.

Moreover, major beauty & personal care industry players have expanded their product portfolio in the personal care electrical appliances apart from their fast-moving electrical goods. These vendors mainly focus on manufacturing women-based products compared to males, as women are more concerned about their beauty and personality than men.

Many existing vendors in these developing countries are expected to increase their presence across other countries to expand the market. For instance, Nova India is a leading fast-moving electrical goods company. The company offers a wide range of women's care electrical appliances, including bikini trimmers, hair styling kits, hair dryers & blow dryers, and hair straighteners.



Rising Demand Among Men For Personal Grooming



Some common personal grooming habits include applying make-up, bathing, hair removal, dressing, skin care, and teeth care. Personal grooming is highly based on an individual's feelings and perceptions and highly varies among males and females. Moreover, personal grooming plays a major role in self-grooming, mainly due to the social arena and for uplifting an individual's confidence and self-esteem. There has been a rise in the use of personal care & cosmetic products such as disposable razors, aftershave balm, beard trimmers, beard oil, shampoo & conditioner for beards, nourishing balm, nose hair trimmers, hair clippers, all-in-one shower products, eye cream, hydrating body lotion, and others.

Thus, many men are inclined towards their looks related to body health, grooming, and increasing self-confidence. Many men are getting habitual to these habits with the growing use of personal grooming products, which is contributing to the personal care electrical appliances market. Furthermore, many key vendors have initiated raising awareness about wellness and beauty products, especially among men, to build a strong customer base. Rising conversations about the products bring higher resonance among young men, especially millennials and gen Z, who align themselves with branded products.



INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS

Low Penetration Among Low- And Middle-Income Countries



The penetration of personal care electrical appliances products remains low in low-& middle-income countries as compared to the developed nations. The low awareness about electrical appliances in developing markets, the high cost of personal care products, and the lack of awareness about personal care and hygiene are major growth inhibitors for the personal care electrical appliances market.

Further, end-users in many countries such as APAC, the Middle East & Africa perceive personal care electrical products as luxurious. Thus, their penetration among households for personal usage of these products remains low in these regions. Moreover, due to a lack of personal hygiene awareness, low-and middle-income populations are less aware of other personal care, cosmetics, beauty, and hygiene products. People are unaware of the benefits of using a facial steamer, hair straightener, or hair dryer. Thus, unawareness of these products leads to a lack of adoption of personal care electrical appliances.



SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

INSIGHTS BY PRODUCT



The global personal care electrical appliances market by product has been broadly classified into hair, oral care, facial care, and others. The significantly increasing technological advancement in hair care appliances dominated the hair segment, with a nearly 60% market share in 2022. Growing urbanization and improving ruralization have increased the demand for personal care electrical appliances, especially hair tools. Moreover, this type of tool is highly preferred among young populations, especially millennials & gen Z; thus, the demand for these tools is high among young adults. Many key beauty players have expanded their product portfolio in the personal care electrical appliances portfolio. For instance, VEGA is a well-known vendor for manufacturing personal care appliances, beauty care accessories, men's grooming, and others.



Segmentation by Product

Hair

Hair Styling

Hair Removal

Hair Care

Oral Care

Toothbrush

Oral Irrigator

Face Care

Others

INSIGHT BY POWERED SUPPLY



The global personal care electrical appliances market by powered supply is classified into electric-powered and battery-operated. The electric-powered segment held the larger personal care electrical appliances market share in 2022. Some of the personal care electrical appliances that are electrically powered mainly include men's grooming products, hair tools, face tools, and a few oral tools. The rise in technological innovations in personal care products and increasing demand for personal care electrical appliances, especially among men, are some of the market's major trends. A few top vendors have expanded their product portfolio and initiated by introducing new forms of electric-powered personal care products in the industry. For instance, HTC, a well-known electronic manufacturing firm, has initiated its brand HTC Personal Care built by Yongkang Xinji Hairdressing Appliance Factory, to manufacture and produce electric-powered personal care electrical products in the market. These products include HTC Men Electric Shaver, HTC Hair Dryer, HTC Hair Straightener, and HTC Lady Shaver.



Segmentation by Powered Supply

Electric Powered

Battery Operated

INSIGHT BY GENDER



The female segment held the most substantial global personal care electrical appliances market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the industry share. The female segment is expected to grow faster than the male segment in the market as women prefer to use hair tools, especially hair dryers, hair straighteners, and others, for their daily routine. Moreover, the rising working women population, especially in developed countries, is also expected to boost the demand for personal care electrical appliances.



Segmentation by Gender

Male

Female

INSIGHT BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL



The offline distribution channel dominated the global personal care electrical appliances market in 2022. Serval stores are usually located in the center parts of several localities and attract a huge customer base. Consumers in different countries intend to go for B2B stores. Therefore, major sales of personal care electrical appliances products happen via B2B supermarkets and hypermarkets. The offline channel also witnesses high sales directly to end-users by distributors. Distribution via retail stores is a substantial revenue-generating opportunity for several vendors in the personal care electrical appliances market. Retail stores, in general, are a powerful market-capturing platform for several vendors in the industry. It becomes equally important for vendors to pitch and promote their products so that they can earn brand loyalty from consumers.



Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS



North America dominated the global personal care electrical appliances market, accounting for a significant revenue share in 2022. High disposable income, strong awareness about self-care and hygiene, and the culture of smaller and nuclear households are the major elements that have led to such huge demand in the region. Apart from that, deep penetration of some largest distribution channels such as supermarkets and hypermarkets and significant internet and online shopping access has made the market growth easy. The U.S. and Canada are the major countries driving the demand in the North American personal care electrical appliances market and are expected to keep leading the forecast period.



Segmentation by Geography

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

APAC

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Key Company Profiles

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Procter & Gamble (P&G)

Lion Corporation

Havells India

Helen of Troy

Spectrum Brands

Shiseido Company

Groupe SEB

Panasonic Group

Koninklijke Philips

Other Prominent Vendors

Nobby by TESCOM

VEGA

Wahl Clipper Corporation

ANDIS COMPANY

Flyco

POVOS

Yongkang Xinji Hairdressing (HTC Personal Care)

CONAIR

Dyson

Bio Ionic

Elchim

Farouk Systems

John Paul Mitchell Systems

Syska

Bruush

Nova India

