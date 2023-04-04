Personal Care Electrical Appliances Market Worth $68 Billion by 2028; Huge Demand for Hair Styling Creating Lucrative Market Opportunities for Vendors - Arizton

Arizton Advisory & Intelligence

Apr 04, 2023, 14:59 ET

CHICAGO, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the personal care electrical appliances market will grow at a CAGR of 12.91% from 2022-2028.

Personal Care Electrical Appliances Market
BROWSE IN-DEPTH TOC ON THE PERSONAL CARE ELECTRICAL APPLIANCES MARKET

122 - Tables
147 - Charts
309 – Pages

Electric appliances are currently the most convenient, comfortable, and time-saving gadgets. The most cutting-edge contemporary appliances used daily are these electrical devices. Therefore, vendors are innovating several electric devices to gain a huge market share. Moreover, growing digitalization in existing products has gained an advantage, adding features, ease of operations, low charging time, and high durability. In addition, rising population and urbanization across emerging regions or countries are expected to drive the demand for personal care electrical appliances in the global market.

PERSONAL CARE ELECTRICAL APPLIANCES MARKET REPORT SCOPE

REPORT ATTRIBUTES

DETAILS

Market Size (2028)

USD 68.06 Billion

Market Size (2022)

USD 32.85 Billion

CAGR (2022-2028)

12.91 %

Base Year

2022

Forecast Year

2023-2028

Market Segmentation

Product, Powered Supply, Gender, Distribution Channel, and Geography

Geographic Analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Countries Covered

The US, Canada, Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, the Rest of Latin America, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and South Africa

Largest Market

North America

Market Dynamics
  • High Disposable Income and Personal Expenditure in Developed Nations
  • Growing E-commerce & M-commerce Industry
  • Rapid Urbanization in Developing Countries

As the global personal care electrical appliances market presents a lucrative revenue growth potential, many vendors are expected to enter the market during the forecast period, making the market highly consolidated. Many firms are expected to expand their stores in other regions, such as Middle East & Africa, which will likely lead to a price war between new and existing vendors. The personal care electrical appliances products in 2028 are expected to increase with the rise in adoption of these products due to high purchasing power.

MARKET INSIGHTS

  • In 2022, North America had the largest market for personal care electrical appliances, followed by Europe and APAC. The demand for personal care electrical appliances was mainly concentrated in countries like the US, Japan, China, the UK, Germany, and France. However, developing Asian economies, such as India, witnessed increased adoption of personal care electrical appliances products due to the developing commercial sector.
  • Personal care electrical appliances mainly depend on the necessity, choice of consumer, growing economy, disposable income, and awareness is expected to keep the market growing considerably in the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising disposable income of people has boosted the demand for personal care electrical appliances.
  • The demand for hair styling expects to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to the significant shift witnessed in developed economies.
  • The offline channel dominates the personal care electrical appliances market sale. However, the shift toward digitalization and the increased internet penetration in emerging economies expect to result in significant demand growth from online channels.

North America dominates the demand for personal care electrical appliances globally due to the huge penetration of technologically advanced or innovative products and the high disposable income of consumers. North America's personal care electrical appliances market is expected to grow the most. The YOY increase in 2022 is significantly higher than the previous year due to the rising personal spending and growth of the personal care electrical appliances retail sector. The US will be the highest revenue generator in the region during the forecast period. The North American economy has performed well over the years, increasing per capita consumer spending. The personal care electrical appliances market in North America is at a mature stage.

KEY COMPANY PROFILES

  • Colgate-Palmolive Company
  • Procter & Gamble (P&G)
  • Lion Corporation
  • Havells India
  • Helen of Troy
  • Spectrum Brands
  • Shiseido Company
  • Groupe SEB
  • Panasonic Group
  • Koninklijke Philips
  • Nobby by TESCOM
  • VEGA
  • Wahl Clipper Corporation
  • ANDIS COMPANY
  • Flyco
  • POVOS
  • Yongkang Xinji Hairdressing (HTC Personal Care)
  • CONAIR
  • Dyson
  • Bio Ionic
  • Elchim
  • Farouk Systems
  • John Paul Mitchell Systems
  • Syska
  • Brüush
  • Nova India

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Product

  • Hair
    • Hair Styling
    • Hair Removal
    • Hair Care
  • Oral Care
    • Toothbrush
    • Oral Irrigator
  • Face Care
  • Others

Powered Supply

  • Electric Powered
  • Battery Operated

Gender

  • Male
  • Female

Distribution Channel

  • Offline
  • Online

Geography

  • North America
    • The US
    • Canada
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • The UK
    • France
    • Italy
    • Spain
  • APAC
    • China
    • Japan
    • India
    • Australia
    • South Korea
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Mexico
    • Rest of Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa
    • Saudi Arabia
    • The UAE
    • South Africa

Women's Razor Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028: The global women's razor market will likely reach USD 5.28 billion by 2028. The market has witnessed significant growth in recent years due to the growing concerns over excessive hair growth on the body. It faces increasing employment rates among women and increased grooming and personal care practices.

Hair Wigs and Extensions Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2028: The global hair wigs and extensions market is expected to surpass USD 19.12 billion by 2028. The US is the leading country globally in the hair wigs and extensions market. Hair wigs and extensions can be made using human hair or synthetic fibers resembling human hair. Over the last few years, increasing customers demanding hair extensions or wigs for beauty or functional purposes has been driving the industry.

Body Contouring Devices Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2027: The global body contouring devices market to cross USD 12.6 billion by 2027. The growing demand for medical aesthetics treatments is propelling the growth of the body contouring devices market. The medical aesthetic is a rapidly growing industry because of the rising aging population and advanced procedure launch that deliver the market a new opportunity for growth.

Personal Care Chemicals Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026: The global personal care chemicals market is to reach USD 16.09 billion by 2026. Increasing disposable income is strengthening consumers' purchasing power and the change in the standard of living, which is expected to drive the personal care chemicals market growth in 2021-2026. Innovations in self-care products and a rise in health awareness are accelerating the demand for personal care products.

