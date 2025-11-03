Personal Care Emulsifiers Market to Reach $2.8 Billion, Globally, by 2034 at 6.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Personal Care Emulsifiers Market by Personal Care Emulsifiers Market by Product Type (Anionic Emulsifiers, Cationic Emulsifiers, Non-Ionic Emulsifiers, and Amphoteric), by Origin (Natural and Synthetic), by Composition Type (Alcohol-Based, Ester-Based, Fatty Acid-Based, Polymer-Based, and Others), by Application (Creams and Moisturizers, Perfumes, Lotions, Hair Care, and Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2034". According to the report, the "Personal Care Emulsifiers market" was valued at $1.5 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $2.8 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2025 to 2034.

Rising Male Grooming Trends

The rising trend in male grooming is significantly contributing to the growth of the Personal Care Emulsifiers market. The personal care industry was largely female-centric, but recent years have seen a shift in consumer behavior, with men increasingly investing in grooming and skincare routines. This trend is particularly evident in urban areas where lifestyle changes, greater awareness of personal hygiene, and the influence of social media and celebrity endorsements are reshaping perceptions around male grooming. Beiersdorf (Nivea Men) launched a recycled CO₂–based moisturizer in April 2022, using carbon capture technology part of a growing sustainability push in male skincare. Moreover, Piramal Pharma's Consumer Products Division launched BOHEM, its first men's personal grooming range in April 2024, offering hair removal spray, beard growth oil, and underarm rollon with scientifically backed ingredients.

Increased Use in Anti-Aging & Skincare Products

Anti-aging creams, serums, moisturizers, and eye gels often contain complex blends of active ingredients such as retinoids, peptides, hyaluronic acid, antioxidants, and vitamins. These components require stable and effective emulsification to maintain their potency, enhance bioavailability, and deliver a pleasant texture. High-efficacy emulsifiers are critical in achieving the right balance between oil and water phases, preventing separation, and ensuring smooth application and quick absorption qualities that are particularly important in premium skincare products. Perfect Corp. expanded its AI offerings: in late 2024 acquired Wannaby Inc.; launched AI skincare APIs; and in early 2025 introduced a Frizzy Hair Analyzer, plus integration of its Skincare Pro tool at Amazon's Milan parapharmacy and Skinworx medspa

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2034 Base Year 2024 Market Size in 2024 $1.5 billion Market Size in 2034 $2.8 billion CAGR 6.5 % No. of Pages in Report 681 Segments Covered Product Type, Origin, Composition Type, Application, and Region Drivers Advancements in Emulsifier Technology Increased Use in Anti-Aging & Skincare Products Opportunity Expansion in Men's and Baby Care Products Rise of Indie & Organic Brands Restraint High Cost of Natural/Green Emulsifiers

Increase in Urbanization & Changing Lifestyles

In urban environments, individuals often lead fast-paced lives characterized by long working hours, increased stress, and frequent exposure to environmental pollutants. These factors contribute to a greater need for daily grooming and skincare routines, prompting consumers to invest in a wide range of personal care products, from moisturizers and sunscreens to face washes, shampoos, and deodorants. To meet this growing demand, manufacturers are developing formulations that are not only effective but also quick to use and suitable for on-the-go lifestyles. The Modernization of Cosmetics Regulation Act (MoCRA) in the U.S. (signed Dec 29, 2022) empowers the FDA to recall unsafe products, mandates facility registration, allergen disclosure, GMP adherence, and contaminant testing—raising compliance demands across the industry

Import Export Analysis in Personal Care Emulsifiers market

Key Exporting Countries and Shipments

China remains one of the top exporters of Personal Care Emulsifiers, particularly supplying non-ionic emulsifiers such as glyceryl stearate and PEG derivatives. Recent shipping records from 2023 indicate consistent exports to countries like Vietnam, Indonesia, and Brazil, where cosmetic production is rising. Major Chinese suppliers include Guangzhou Tinci Materials Technology Co., Ltd. and Zhejiang Huangma Technology Co., Ltd., which distribute emulsifiers in bulk quantities (up to 25–50 kg drums) under both in-house and OEM labels.

Germany, as part of the EU, is another significant exporter of advanced emulsifiers like polyglyceryl esters, sorbitan esters, and sucrose-based emulsifiers, which are increasingly demanded in clean-label and organic personal care lines. BASF SE and Evonik Industries AG are dominant in the region, with notable exports to the U.S., India, and Japan. Germany's exports are often aligned with high-quality, REACH-compliant, and sustainably sourced emulsifiers, preferred by premium skincare brands.

Import Trends and Regional Demand

India and Brazil have emerged as key importers of Personal Care Emulsifiers, driven by booming domestic cosmetic markets . In 2024, India imported large volumes of sorbitan monooleate and cetearyl alcohol emulsifiers from Malaysia and Germany, primarily destined for formulators and contract manufacturers based in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Hyderabad. Distributors like Galaxy Surfactants Ltd. and Vivimed Labs play a vital role in bridging international emulsifier producers with local FMCG brands and third-party formulators.

Meanwhile, the United States balances both large-scale production and imports of specialty emulsifiers. Shipments from France (Croda International) and Japan (Kao Chemicals) saw a moderate increase between 2022 and 2025, mainly due to growing demand for multifunctional emulsifiers in clean beauty products. US-based contract manufacturers such as Voyant Beauty and Formula Corp actively source imported emulsifiers for niche skincare and DTC cosmetic brands.

Leading Market Players: -

BASF SE

Croda International Plc

Evonik Industries AG

Innospec Inc

Ashland Inc.

Solvay S.A.

CLARIANT AG.

Lonza Group AG

Kao Chemicals

Stepan Company

KLK OLEO

IOI Oleochemicals

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global Personal Care Emulsifiers market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, and agreements to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to highlight the competitive scenario.

Recent Key Developments

In February 2024 Evonik Industries AG launched Vecollage™ Fortify L, a vegan, fermentation-based collagen identical protein for personal care formulations (especially antiaging and hydration creams) — part of its biotech active BioSolutions portfolio.

In September 2024, Croda International Plc launched a novel liquid crystal emulsifier for high-end skincare to mimic skin's lipid structure, enhance moisture retention and absorption, improve barrier function and hydration performance.

