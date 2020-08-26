Personal Care Manufacturers Adopt Artificial Intelligence to Gain Product Differentiation in Natural Fragrances

For further information on this analysis, please visit: http://frost.ly/4dx

"The fragrance technology segment is highly consolidated and is led by a few major global flavor and fragrance houses that drive the innovation landscape based on the needs of brands and end consumers," said Monami Dey, Technical Insights Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Nowadays, consumers are more inclined towards COSMOS-, ECOCERT-, and HALAL-certified natural and organic products. Moreover, we witness an increase in demand for products with more transparency on the ingredients label."

Dey added: "Innovation in technology is catalyzing the companies to adopt the use of artificial intelligence (AI) tools in the natural fragrance industry, which enables the digitization of product development and efficient production. Additionally, the benefit of using AI in fragrance creation is that it shortens the decision-making process by providing a quick suggestion for alternative formulas or ingredients."

Major players in the personal care industry are significantly investing in research & development (R&D) activities, which results in rapid changes in the landscape. To stay ahead of the competition, businesses should:

Develop partnerships with global players to enter new demographics such as India , Malaysia , and the Middle East , improve profit margins and increase the geographical footprint to cater to diverse customer needs.

Leverage digital tools such as AI to develop new raw material combinations and customization of fragrances to create more value for customers.

Utilize steam distillation to produce essential oils from plants, exploring biosynthetic pathways to produce environment-friendly as well as biodegradable fragrance raw materials.

Invest in start-ups that produce animal testing-free natural fragrance ingredients or products to improve their product portfolio, as well as academia to nurture innovation of natural fragrance molecules.

Growth Opportunities for Natural Fragrances in Personal Care is the latest addition to Frost & Sullivan's Technical Insights research and analyses available through the Frost & Sullivan Leadership Council, which helps organizations identify a continuous flow of growth opportunities to succeed in an unpredictable future.

