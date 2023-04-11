Personal care market size for men to grow by USD 18.34 billion between 2021 and 2026; North America to account for 35% of the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The size of the personal care market for men is expected to grow by USD 18.34 billion between 2021 and 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 9.04% as per the latest Technavio market research report. North America is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. The region will account for 35% of the market growth. The growth of the regional market is driven by the high demand for innovative products, such as premium serums and organic hair colors. Also, factors such as the rising trend of online shopping and the increasing demand for non-silicon-based and other chemical-free hair care products will contribute to the growth of the personal care market for men in North America. For more insights on the market share of various regions - Download a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Personal Care Market for Men 2022-2026

Personal Care Market for Men: Growing popularity of emerging fashion trends among Millennials will drive growth

The growing popularity of emerging fashion trends among Millennials is identified as the major driver in the market. The millennials are the key end-users in the market. The trend of personal grooming and fashion consciousness is high among the millennials, which drives the sales of personal care products, including creams, clay, gels, wax, pomades, pastes, mousse, and hairsprays. In addition, vendors are targeting this population segment by offering a wide range of innovative personal care products for men. They are also adopting marketing strategies such as celebrity endorsements to increase sales. All these factors are driving the growth of the global personal care market for men.

Personal Care Market For Men: Use of social media marketing

The increasing number of active social media users has encouraged vendors to increase their marketing efforts through social media channels. Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube are some of the social media platforms used by vendors to promote their products. In addition, increased internet penetration has fueled the demand for a wide range of men's hair styling products available in the market. For instance, in 2021, the total number of active social media users globally accounted for 4.48 billion users, which was approximately 62% of the world population. As a result of these factors, market growth will accelerate during the forecast period.

Some of the key market players:

The global personal care market for men is fragmented because of the presence of several international and domestic vendors. The market is subject to rapidly changing industry demands and preferences. Changing consumer preference patterns could affect vendor performance in the market. It may also be affected by global and regional economic conditions and other demographic trends. Vendors compete based on several factors, such as quality, price, service, brand image, distribution, and marketing. In addition, major vendors are focusing on acquiring other smaller brands to increase their market presence. Hence, the competition in the market will remain moderate during the forecast period. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

Coty Inc. - The company offers personal care products for men under its brand Hugo Boss .

- The company offers personal care products for men under its brand . Johnson and Johnson - The company offers personal care products for men under its brand Dabao.

- The company offers personal care products for men under its brand Dabao. L'Oreal SA - The company offers personal care products for men, such as duo foam, cleansing gel, and facewash.

- The company offers personal care products for men, such as duo foam, cleansing gel, and facewash. Pangea Naturals Inc. - The company offers personal care products for men under its brand Lumin.

- The company offers personal care products for men under its brand Lumin. Amway Corp.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Colgate Palmolive Co.

Combe Inc.

Edgewell Personal Care Co

Kao Corp

Mary Kay Inc.

Newell Brands Inc.

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Revlon Inc

Shiseido Co. Ltd

The Avon Co.

The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.

The Procter and Gamble Co.

Unilever PLC

Vedix

Personal Care Market For Men: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the personal care market for men by product (skin care, fragrances, color cosmetics, hair color, and others) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The market growth in the skin care segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is driven by the increased demand for anti-aging skincare products, moisturizers, skin brightening products, wrinkle removers, and others, among men. In addition, increased skin consciousness and the demand for high-quality and value-added skincare products at affordable prices will drive the growth of the segment.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Personal Care Market for Men: Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.04% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 18.34 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.1 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, India, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amway Corp., Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, Colgate Palmolive Co., Combe Inc., Coty Inc., Edgewell Personal Care Co, Johnson and Johnson, Kao Corp, LOreal SA, Mary Kay Inc., Newell Brands Inc., Pangea Naturals Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Revlon Inc, Shiseido Co. Ltd, The Avon Co., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, and Vedix Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

