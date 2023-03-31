Personal care market size to grow by USD 169.7 billion between 2022 and 2027; Offline segment to account for maximum growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The personal care market is estimated to grow by USD 169.7 billion during 2022-2027. Moreover, the growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online), product (skincare products, haircare products, color cosmetics, oral care products, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). To understand more about the professional skincare market, request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Personal Care Market 2023-2027

The market growth in the skin care products segment will be significant during the forecast period. Personal care products are primarily sold through offline distribution channels, including retail formats such as specialty stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and warehouse clubs. It also consists of drugstores, salons and spas, department stores, medical clinics, and laboratories. These retail formats generate most of the global revenue. Such factors will increase segment growth during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the increasing number of male and female customers opting for personal care products. While the personal care product segment for women is a prominent category, the segment for male customers has been witnessing increasing developments and product launches. Brands are focusing on providing innovative personal care products such as face wash, moisturizers, eye creams, face masks, sunscreen, makeup, and grooming kits. They are also moving toward inclusivity by adopting gender-neutral makeup lines owing to the recent demand from male customers. Therefore, the increasing demand for personal care products from all genders has created avenues in the global personal care market, which will drive the growth of the global personal care market during the forecast period.

Personal Care Market Insights -

Vendors: 15+, Including Amway Corp., Beiersdorf AG, CHANEL Ltd., Colgate Palmolive Co., Emami Ltd., Groupe Clarins, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Johnson and Johnson, Kanebo Cosmetics Inc., Kao Corp., LOreal SA, Mary Kay Inc., Natura and Co Holding SA, Oriflame Holding AG, Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., Skinfood Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, among others

: 15+, Including Amway Corp., Beiersdorf AG, CHANEL Ltd., Colgate Palmolive Co., Emami Ltd., Groupe Clarins, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Johnson and Johnson, Kanebo Cosmetics Inc., Kao Corp., LOreal SA, Mary Kay Inc., Natura and Co Holding SA, Oriflame Holding AG, Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., Skinfood Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, among others Coverage: parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Global Personal care market - Vendor Insights

The global personal care market is fragmented, with many established players. The R&D team has been working on developing efficient and high-performance personal care products with healthier and organic ingredients for consumers. Therefore, market vendors are finding ways to differentiate their products in the global market in order to gain a large market share and a sustainable competitive advantage. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

Amway Corp.: The company offers personal care products such as Glister multi-action toothpaste and Satinique scalp tonic.

Beiersdorf AG: The company offers personal care products such as Nivea body lotion and Nivea sunscreen.

The company offers personal care products such as Nivea body lotion and Nivea sunscreen. CHANEL Ltd.: The company offers personal care products such as La Mousse anti-pollution cleansing cream.

The company offers personal care products such as La Mousse anti-pollution cleansing cream. Colgate Palmolive Co.: The company offers personal care products such as Colgate charcoal clean toothpaste.

Global Personal Care Market – Market Dynamics

Major Trends -

Influence through social media and blogging

Increased online penetration

Premiumization through product innovation

Social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube provide brands with an opportunity to showcase and market their products, thus increasing sales generated through viral and trending posts. Brands have become popular with younger generations using these platforms due to product promotions by influencers. This influences purchasing behavior, increases brand presence, and raises the demand for products. Such factors will increase the market growth during the forecast period.

Key challenges -

High cost of natural and organic personal care products

Growing preference for DIY personal care products at home

Stringent regulatory guidelines

The cost of producing organic products is relatively higher than other alternative products due to the large amount of labor required to produce these products. Moreover, manufacturers are required to use high-quality raw materials to make these products due to strict regulations imposed by governments. The high prices for natural and organic personal care products will hinder market growth during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses.

The personal care market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this Personal Care Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the personal care market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the personal care market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the personal care market across APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of personal care market vendors

The beauty and personal care products market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.06% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 57.45 billion . The growing popularity of anti-pollution skincare products is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as adverse health effects of chemical/synthetic ingredients may impede the market growth.

is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.06% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by . The growing popularity of anti-pollution skincare products is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as adverse health effects of chemical/synthetic ingredients may impede the market growth. The teenage personal care product market size is expected to increase by USD 8.81 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.5%. The development of improved and innovative products is notably driving the teenage personal care product market growth, although factors such as the availability of counterfeit products may impede the market growth.

Personal Care Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.4% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 169.7 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.4 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amway Corp., Beiersdorf AG, CHANEL Ltd., Colgate Palmolive Co., Emami Ltd., Groupe Clarins, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Johnson and Johnson, Kanebo Cosmetics Inc., Kao Corp., LOreal SA, Mary Kay Inc., Natura and Co Holding SA, Oriflame Holding AG, Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., Skinfood Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever PLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Consumer Staples Market Reports

