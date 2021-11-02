Personal Care Market to Grow by USD 148.89 Billion | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Amway Corp., CHANEL Ltd., Colgate-Palmolive Co., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Kao Corp., LOreal SA, Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever Group are some of the major market participants.

The increasing number of male and female customers opting for personal care products will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Personal Care Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

Skincare Products



Haircare Products



Color Cosmetics



Oral Care Products



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

Download FREE Sample Report to Get Insights on Each Segment

Personal Care Market 2021-2025: Regional Analysis

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the geographical composition of the market. APAC has been recording a significant growth rate and is expected to offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. 54% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for personal care in APAC. The rising demand for personal care products with naturally derived ingredients will facilitate the personal care market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Personal Care Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the personal care market provides a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the market.

The Personal Care Market Report Also Covers the Following Areas:

The rising demand for personal care products with naturally derived ingredients will positively impact the market growth. However, the high cost of natural and organic personal care products will hamper the market growth.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Personal Care Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist personal care market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the personal care market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the personal care market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of personal care market vendors

Related Reports:

Maternity Personal Care Products Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Hair Care Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Personal Care Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.68% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 148.89 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.92 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 54% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amway Corp., CHANEL Ltd., Colgate-Palmolive Co., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Kao Corp., LOreal SA, Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Download FREE Sample Report Now to Uncover Vendor Analysis and Offerings of Personal Care Market.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio