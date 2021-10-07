Personal Care Vendors are Entering in the Face Mask Market - Arizton

CHICAGO, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The ongoing demand for medical face mask in creating incredible opportunities for growth in the global market. COVID-19 drastically impacted the scenario of the medical mask market. Manufacturers in the US were drastically affected due to the pandemic as majority of the face masks were imported from China and only a few major manufacturers such as 3M and Honeywell managed the demand in the US. Healthcare facilities worldwide initiated to encourage individuals and businesses to donate such critical supplies to protect healthcare workers in the global pandemic crisis. Observing these rapid and drastic changes in demand and supply patterns encouraged the industry analysts at Arizton to publish exhaustive and data-driven insights on these recent trends in the health & wellness industry. If you want to grow and gain profit in your business, check out Arizton's wide range of healthcare related reports today and also get customised reports as per business requirement!

1. Face Mask Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025

The global face mask market expected to reach USD 8.88 billion by 2026, exhibiting a growth rate of 4.8% by 2026. New companies are entering the global face masks market. Since many countries lack domestic manufacturers, they are largely dependent on imports of face masks from China and the US. New entries will be partnering with established vendors and to capture higher market share during the forecast period. The demand for masks has drastically risen due to COVID-19 pandemic and are creating lucrative opportunities for the vendors to expand their portfolio in the global market. The FDA issued an umbrella EUA for certain disposable, single-use surgical masks in response to concerns relating to insufficient supply and availability of such masks. This EUA authorized the emergency use of surgical masks that met certain performance requirements for use in healthcare settings. In addition, the FDA also initiated innovative and creative approaches to recommend using 3D-printed face masks to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, which is gaining high traction in the market. Online channels are gaining popularity in the global market, vendors are expected to adopt online distribution channels to increase their footprint and intensify the competition among other vendors.

Interesting Facts to Know

In March 2020 , one of the key players, Honeywell added a medical face mask production operation at its Phoenix Engines campus in Arizona , US, to fight against the global novel coronavirus pandemic.

, one of the key players, Honeywell added a medical face mask production operation at its Phoenix Engines campus in , US, to fight against the global novel coronavirus pandemic. Player such as 3M has invested more than USD 80 million to ramp up the production of N95 respirator masks during the pandemic. However, these investments are expected to double 3M's production capacity to around 2 billion respiratory masks in the upcoming years.

has invested more than to ramp up the production of N95 respirator masks during the pandemic. However, these investments are expected to double 3M's production capacity to around 2 billion respiratory masks in the upcoming years. AstraZeneca, one of the major pharma companies, also donated more than 9 million face masks to healthcare workers in various countries during the pandemic to overcome the crisis in the global market.

2. U.S. Medical Mask Market - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025

The US medical mask market size to reach USD 586.93 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 23.13% during the forecast period. Many reputed companies from many industries are taking initiatives to donate medical face masks amid a national shortage as COVID-19 takes an increasing toll on the US population. Many studies suggest that the number of outpatient surgical procedures in the US is estimated to grow from around 129 million in 2018 to approximate 144 million by 2023. The CDC reported that around 2.7% of surgical procedures are complicated by SSI. Manufacturers are increasing focus on enhancing production capacity for medical face masks, which in turn, is contributing to the current spike in sales of the medical face masks market in the US during pandemic. The advent of transparent masks is gaining traction is treating the hear loss patients, especially in the US market. However, these next-generation transparent medical face masks are likely to fuel the growth of the medical face masks market in the US during the upcoming years.

Interesting Facts to know!

In March 2020 , the Department of Health and Human Services offered to procure up to 500 million N95 respirator masks using a federal purchase guarantee to boost the COVID-19 response over the next 18 months for its Strategic National Stockpile.

, the Department of Health and Human Services offered to procure up to 500 million N95 respirator masks using a federal purchase guarantee to boost the COVID-19 response over the next 18 months for its Strategic National Stockpile. Top companies such as Ford and General Motors Company, have transformed production facilities to create medical face masks to meet the excessive demand during the pandemic crisis.

Alpha Pro Tech strategizes to catalyze innovation and empowers the success of its customers by providing superior product portfolio and service solutions in the US medical mask market.

