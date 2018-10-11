Personal Connected Health Alliance Welcomes 17 New Members From Nine Countries

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Personal Connected Health Alliance (PCHAlliance), a HIMSS innovation company, today announced that Vodafone, a global leader in IoT, has joined as a Strategic Level member and holds a seat on the PCHAlliance Continua Council. Since April, PCHAlliance has added 17 new member organizations from North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

PCHAlliance is convening market leaders, innovators and industry icons to bring the best thinking, experience and perspective to solving tomorrow's healthcare challenges. Its growing portfolio of members represent all sectors of the market, coming together to create the right technologies for remote monitoring and personal health tracking; to advance the application of new tools such as behavioral health, data analytics and artificial intelligence; and to support the widespread adoption of personal connected health technologies through interoperability and public policy initiatives.

In addition to Vodafone (UK), PCHAlliance also welcomed the following new members:

Bigtec Pvt. Ltd. (India) Verily Life Sciences (US) EnvoyHealth (US) ActiveLink Benefits (Philippines) Healtho5 Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (India) American Medical Association (US) iMMi Life (India) Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Lab (US) Medisanté (Switzerland) Softgent (Poland) MintHealth (US) Superior Business Solutions (UAE) H & T Presspart (Germany) Ueda Japan Radio-UJRC (Japan) Tandem Diabetes Care (US) United Spinal Association (US)

The Personal Connected Health Alliance (PCHAlliance), a non-profit organization formed by HIMSS (Health Information and Management Systems Society), believes that health is personal and extends beyond healthcare. PCHAlliance accelerates technical, business, policy and social strategies necessary to advance personal connected health. PCHAlliance members are a vibrant ecosystem of technology and life sciences industry icons and innovative, early stage companies along with governments, academic institutions, and associations from around the world. To support its vision, PCHAlliance convenes the global personal connected health community at the annual Connected Health Conference, the premier international event for the exchange of research, evidence, ideas, innovations and opportunities in personal connected health. The Alliance also publishes and promotes adoption of the Continua Design Guidelines, recognized by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) as the international standard for safe, secure, and reliable exchange of data to and from personal health devices.

