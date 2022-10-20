Personal Cooling Device Market to observe USD 1.73 Bn incremental growth; Driven by cost-effective supply chain for personal cooling devices -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Personal Cooling Device Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 1.73 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.28% during the forecast period. To estimate the size of the market, Technavio has tracked the recent trends and developments in the household appliances industry. Some of the factors considered include the consumer base, adoption rate, revenue generated by household appliances companies manufacturing personal cooling devices, and per capita income among others. Understand how the purchase of the report can have a direct impact on your revenue. Request Sample PDF Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Personal Cooling Device Market 2022-2026

The market is driven by the cost-effective supply chain for personal cooling devices. The global personal cooling device market consists of numerous suppliers, allowing vendors to purchase raw materials at low prices. This is leading to a reduction in production costs, which further translates to a lower final cost of personal cooling devices. Moreover, personal cooling devices such as desk fans or handheld cooling devices are inexpensive, easily available home appliances used extensively globally. All these factors are positively influencing the growth of the market in focus.

However, the threat from unorganized retailing will challenge the growth of the market. Consumers in developing countries such as India, Brazil, Bangladesh, and Benin, generally prefer to purchase regular personal cooling devices from unorganized retailers due to their low-cost and increased availability. This is reducing the market share of organized retailers operating in these countries. Also, the high presence of unorganized vendors in rural areas in these countries is making it difficult for organized vendors to penetrate and tap the growth potential.

Major Vendors in the Personal Cooling Device Market:

Ambient Therapeutics Inc.

Bajaj Electricals Ltd.

Beijing Huimao Cooling Equipment Co. Ltd.

Beurer GmbH

Blue Star Ltd

Design Go Ltd.

Evapolar Ltd.

Havells India Ltd

Honeywell International Inc.

Ken Lifestyles Pvt. Ltd.

Marathon Electric India Pvt. Ltd.

Newell Brands Inc.

O2Cool LLC

Orient Electric Ltd

Pelonis Technologies Inc.

Shenzhen Lechuangtiancheng Technology Co. Ltd.

Sony Group Corp

Summercool Home Appliances Ltd.

Symphony Ltd.

Usha International Ltd.

Personal Cooling Device Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

Personal air conditioner - size and forecast 2021-2026

Handheld cooling device - size and forecast 2021-2026

The personal air conditioner segment accounted to the largest share of the market in 2021. The growing emphasis on convenience in the use of various household appliances is driving the growth of the segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Personal Cooling Device Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 The Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

APAC will emerge as the dominant market, occupying 52% of the global market share. Factors such as a significant increase in disposable income of individuals, the cost-effective supply chain of personal cooling devices, the increasing demand for luxury fans, and numerous product innovations are driving the growth of the personal cooling devices market in APAC.

Personal Cooling Device Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.28% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.73 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.0 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 52% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Australia, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ambient Therapeutics Inc., Bajaj Electricals Ltd., Beijing Huimao Cooling Equipment Co. Ltd., Beurer GmbH, Blue Star Ltd, Design Go Ltd., Evapolar Ltd., Havells India Ltd, Honeywell International Inc., Ken Lifestyles Pvt. Ltd., Marathon Electric India Pvt. Ltd., Newell Brands Inc., O2Cool LLC, Orient Electric Ltd, Pelonis Technologies Inc., Shenzhen Lechuangtiancheng Technology Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp, Summercool Home Appliances Ltd., Symphony Ltd., and Usha International Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

