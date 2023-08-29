Personal Dental Water Flosser Market to grow by USD 74.43 million from 2022 to 2027 | The increasing number of dental conditions drives the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The personal dental water flosser market size is expected to grow by USD 74.43 million from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 5.56% as per the latest Technavio market research report. North America is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. North America is estimated to account for 33% of the global market during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. In this region, the market is driven by rising awareness of the importance of oral health, technological advancements in personal dental care, oral irrigators such as oral irrigators, and the growing prevalence of oral health problems. Consumers are looking for tools and products such as personal dental floss to support their dental hygiene habits as they become more aware of the importance of maintaining good oral health. In addition, advanced technology has enhanced the performance and functionality of personal dental irrigators, making them more effective and easier to use. For instance, many models have numerous pressure settings, dedicated nozzles, and built-in timers to allow users to optimize their oral hygiene routines. Numerous retailers and online shops deliver products such as personal mouth irrigators at different price points. Ultimately, the prevalence of oral health problems such as tooth decay and periodontal disease is rising in countries such as the US and Canada, and in the region, products such as water floss for personal dental care can help control oral health problems. For more insights on the market share of various regions- Download free sample report in MINUTES

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Personal Dental Water Flosser Market 2023-2027

Personal Dental Water Flosser Market: Increase In Adoption Of Personal Dental Water Flossers In E-commerce Industry

The increase in the adoption of personal dental water flossers in the e-commerce industry is an emerging market trend.

Some of the key Personal Dental Water Flosser Market Players:

The personal dental water flosser market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Candeon Technologies Co. Ltd., Caresmith, Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Grupo Oral Teck SL, H2ofloss, HongKong Shared Dream Enterprise Ltd., Jetpik, Koninklijke Philips NV, MySmile, Oracura Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Oral Care Technologies Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Shenzhen Nicefeel Medical Device Technology Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Relish Technology Co. Ltd., SmileDirectClub Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., ToiletTree Products Inc., Tovendor, Turewell Ltd., and WaterPulseCo

Personal Dental Water Flosser Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the personal dental water flosser market by product (Cordless and Countertop), distribution channel (Offline and Online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the cordless segment will be significant during the forecast period. Due to their convenience, portability, ease of use, and growing popularity, cordless personal dental care water flossers are in growing demand. New advanced technology has enhanced the overall performance and applications of cordless oral irrigators, making them more effective and easier to use. For instance, many models have multiple pressure settings, dedicated nozzles, and built-in timers to help users optimize their oral hygiene routines. Thus, the demand for cordless personal oral irrigators plays a key role in the growth of the market.

