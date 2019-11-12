Personal Development Leader Fallon Ukpe Shares Secrets to Embracing Imperfection in First Book

ATLANTA, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Speaker, author, and entrepreneur Fallon Ukpe has released her first book, Life Is a Squiggly Line -- a personal development guide to celebrating imperfection and leading a richer, more fulfilling life. The November 12th release also marks the beginning of Fallon's book tour, which will begin in Atlanta, Georgia and hit major cities like New York, Washington D.C., and Houston. During the tour, attendees will get to meet Fallon and hear her talk about her new book in person.

In Life Is a Squiggly Line, Fallon writes about the paradox of how we are more educated, more accomplished, and more financially secure than any other generation in history, yet we feel less fulfilled than ever before. According to the author and social development professional, it is the myth of perfection that prevents us from feeling successful even as we achieve more.

"The journey of life is imperfect," says Fallon. "The road that takes you from the person you are today to the person you want to be is not a straight, direct path but rather a squiggly line -- full of ups and downs and twists and turns. But if you set a clear vision and embrace your imperfections, the squiggly line will lead you to a fulfilling, meaningful, and impactful life."

In the book, she urges readers to "own your squiggly" by setting a vision that aligns with their passion and purpose, taking bold steps towards their goal, and relying on their unique talents and strengths to guide them on their journey -- all while acknowledging and accepting they will make mistakes along the way. By owning their squiggly, readers achieve meaningful success and lasting impact, says Fallon. Best of all, by being bold, brave, and true to themselves as they move towards their goals, readers may find that they are happier and more energized along the way -- and also inspire the others around them to own their squiggly as well.

To obtain your own copy of Life Is a Squiggly Line, click here. For updates on new tour dates, head to Fallon's website.

