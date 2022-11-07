Personal Development Market Size to Grow by USD 755.16 Million From 2022 to 2027, Customer Landscape, Vendor Assessment & Market Dynamics- Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the Global Personal Development Market as a part of the parent education services market, covering the revenue generated by consumer service providers, including home security services, residential services, personal services, legal services, renovation and interior design services, wedding services, consumer auction services, and funeral services. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth during the forecast period. The Global Personal Development Market share is set to increase by USD 755.16 million from 2022 to 2027. Moreover, the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.31% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. The market will also record a 6.92% Y-O-Y growth rate during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Personal Development Market 2023-2027

Global Personal Development Market - Customer Landscape

Our report analyzes the Life Cycle of the Global Personal Development Market from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. The report illustrates the lifecycle of the global personal development market, focusing on the adoption rates of the major countries such as the US, Canada, China, Japan, India, and Germany.

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycles

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global Personal Development Market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The personal development market is highly fragmented, with numerous players competing with each other. Actors focus on marketing strategies to attract potential customers. Various discounts and benefits for course registration are offered. Such marketing strategies help players build a strong consumer base. These factors will contribute to the overall growth of the personality development market during the forecast period. Some of the key vendors in the market include Dale Carnegie and Associates Inc., Coursera Inc., Esalen Institute, edX LLC, and Franklin Covey Co.

Vendor Offerings -

dalecarnegiefranchise.com - The company offers personal development services such as courses for developing personal leadership.

The company offers personal development services such as courses for developing personal leadership. esalen.org - The company offers personal development services such as open group classes, namely Self-Guided Explorations.

- The company offers personal development services such as open group classes, namely Self-Guided Explorations. franklincovey.com - The company offers personal development services such as live online and live in-person workshops for developing mindsets and essential skillsets.

Global Personal Development Market - Segmentation Assessment

Geography Segment Overview

Technavio's market research report entails detailed information on regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in generating sales revenues. The Global Personal Development Market as per geography is categorized into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the Global Personal Development Market size and actionable market understandings.

Regional Highlights - North America is the fastest-growing region in the global personal development market compared to other regions. 32% of the market's growth will originate from North America . The growth of the market in the region is driven by the rising demand for personal development training and the number of smart device users and mobile broadband connections. In addition, the need for personal development solutions is expected to be driven by the early adoption of e-books, audiobooks, and other digitally enhanced platforms for learning activities.

is the fastest-growing region in the global personal development market compared to other regions. of the market's growth will originate from . The growth of the market in the region is driven by the rising demand for personal development training and the number of smart device users and mobile broadband connections. In addition, the need for personal development solutions is expected to be driven by the early adoption of e-books, audiobooks, and other digitally enhanced platforms for learning activities. Revenue Generating Segment Highlights - The Global Personal Development Market as per distribution channel segmentation is categorized into Online and Offline. The personal development market share growth by the online segment will be significant during the forecast period. The rapid adoption of digital technology is expected to raise the demand for virtual platforms during the forecast period.

Global Personal Development Market – Market Dynamics

Major Driver - The increase in cost-effective content development is driving market growth. Vendors are investing significantly in content marketing strategies. Content marketing is an effective way to increase the involvement of the audience. The presence of high-quality, consistent, and engaging content influences the decisions of the audience.

The increase in cost-effective content development is driving market growth. Vendors are investing significantly in content marketing strategies. Content marketing is an effective way to increase the involvement of the audience. The presence of high-quality, consistent, and engaging content influences the decisions of the audience. Major Trend - The rising adoption of cloud computing in the academic sector is a trend in the market. Students and institutions prefer online content due to its low cost of acquisition and ease of use. Vendors are helping educational institutions improve and develop their digital library systems using cloud services. Thus, the adoption of smartphones is also expected to boost the growth of the market.

The rising adoption of cloud computing in the academic sector is a trend in the market. Students and institutions prefer online content due to its low cost of acquisition and ease of use. Vendors are helping educational institutions improve and develop their digital library systems using cloud services. Thus, the adoption of smartphones is also expected to boost the growth of the market. Major Challenges - The increasing adoption of open-source solutions may challenge market growth. Open-source personality development solutions provide free-of-cost solutions. Most audiences prefer these solutions instead of paid solutions.

Personal Development Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist the personal development market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the personal development market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the personal development market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the personal development market vendors

The professional development market is projected to grow by USD 3.75 billion with a CAGR of 5.52% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The market is segmented by end-user (K-12, higher education, and pre K-12) and type (online and offline).

is projected to grow by with a CAGR of 5.52% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The market is segmented by end-user (K-12, higher education, and pre K-12) and type (online and offline). The learning management system market is projected to grow by USD 44978.02 with a CAGR of 20.85% during the forecast period 2022 to 2027. The market is segmented by end-user (academic and corporate), deployment (on-premise and on-cloud), and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa ).

Personal Development Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.31% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 755.16 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.92 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Coursera Inc., Dale Carnegie and Associates Inc., edX LLC, Esalen Institute, Franklin Covey Co., Hay House Publishing, Landmark Worldwide Enterprises Inc., LinkedIn Corp., Nutrisystem Inc., Omega Institute, OpenSesame Inc., Pluralsight Inc., SkillPath, SkillShare Inc., Skillsoft Corp., Success Resources Australia Pty Ltd., Toastmasters International, Udemy Inc., Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc., and WW International Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

