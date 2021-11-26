Personal Development Market to grow at a CAGR of 7.75% by 2025 | Rise in Cost-effective Content Development to Boost Growth |17000+ Technavio Reports

Personal Development Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our personal development market report covers the following areas:

Personal Development Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Dale Carnegie Training, Esalen Institute, Franklin Covey Co., Hay House Publishing, Landmark Worldwide Enterprises, Inc., Nutrisystem Inc., Omega Institute, SkillPath, Success Resources Australia Pty Ltd, and Toastmasters International are some of the major market participants.

Personal Development Market 2021-2025: Drivers & Challenges

The growing popularity of technology-driven platforms for self-growth will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the increasing adoption of open source solutions will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Personal Development Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Mode

Online



Offline

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Personal Development Market 2021-2025:Key Regions & Revenue Generating Segment

39% of the market's growth will originate from North America. The US is the key market for personal development in the region. The reduced infrastructural and additional cost through online mode will facilitate the personal development market growth in North America over the forecast period.

The personal development market share growth by the online segment has been significant for revenue-generating. Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the personal development market size.

Personal Development Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist personal development market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the personal development market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the personal development market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of personal development market vendors

Personal Development Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.75% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 557.89 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.79 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Dale Carnegie Training, Esalen Institute, Franklin Covey Co., Hay House Publishing, Landmark Worldwide Enterprises, Inc., Nutrisystem Inc., Omega Institute, SkillPath, Success Resources Australia Pty Ltd, and Toastmasters International Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

