Personal Development Market to grow at a CAGR of 7.75% by 2025 | Rise in Cost-effective Content Development to Boost Growth |17000+ Technavio Reports

Nov 26, 2021, 20:30 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The personal development market is expected to grow by USD 557.89 million from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 7.75% according to the latest market report by Technavio.
Personal Development Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our personal development market report covers the following areas:
- Personal Development Market size
- Personal Development Market trends
- Personal Development Market industry analysis
Personal Development Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Dale Carnegie Training, Esalen Institute, Franklin Covey Co., Hay House Publishing, Landmark Worldwide Enterprises, Inc., Nutrisystem Inc., Omega Institute, SkillPath, Success Resources Australia Pty Ltd, and Toastmasters International are some of the major market participants.
Personal Development Market 2021-2025: Drivers & Challenges
The growing popularity of technology-driven platforms for self-growth will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the increasing adoption of open source solutions will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Personal Development Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- Mode
- Online
- Offline
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Personal Development Market 2021-2025:Key Regions & Revenue Generating Segment
39% of the market's growth will originate from North America. The US is the key market for personal development in the region. The reduced infrastructural and additional cost through online mode will facilitate the personal development market growth in North America over the forecast period.
The personal development market share growth by the online segment has been significant for revenue-generating. Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the personal development market size.
Personal Development Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist personal development market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the personal development market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the personal development market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of personal development market vendors
