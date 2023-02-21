Personal emergency response system market size to grow at a CAGR of 7.94% by 2027; North America to account for 51% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Personal emergency response system market by Distribution Channel, Indication, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 3,488.23 million between 2022 and 2027 at a CAGR of 7.94%. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the personal emergency response system market was valued at USD 5,767.21 million. Download A PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Personal Emergency Response System Market 2023-2027

Regional Analysis

By region, the global personal emergency response system market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America will account for 51% of market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as a significant rise in the number of hospitals and emergency care centers have also increased the sales of PERS systems across new healthcare settings. Therefore, the abovementioned factors will boost the regional market's growth during the forecast period. Buy the report

Company Profiles

The personal emergency response system market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

ADT INC.: The company offers Personal Emergency Response Systems such as the Go Personal Emergency Response system device.

The company offers Personal Emergency Response Systems such as the Go Personal Emergency Response system device. AlertONE service Inc.: The company offers Personal Emergency Response System named AlertONE service for emergency fire alarms, health monitoring systems, and security control.

The company offers Personal Emergency Response System named AlertONE service for emergency fire alarms, health monitoring systems, and security control. ATC Alert LLC: The company offers Personal Emergency Response System called ATC Alert personal emergency system with automatic mobile detection, mobile PERS, and GPS technology.

The company offers Personal Emergency Response System called ATC Alert personal emergency system with automatic mobile detection, mobile PERS, and GPS technology. Bay Alarm Medical.: The company offers a Personal Emergency Response System named SOS Home which is a home Medical Alert system with a wearable combo.

Market dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the growing geriatric population, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure. However, the lack of awareness is hindering the market growth.

Competitive analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the personal emergency response system market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Request a Sample

Market segmentation

By type, the market is segmented into (mobile, landline, and standalone). The mobile segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022. By geography, the market is segmented as North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW). North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.

Related reports:

The single-use bioprocessing system market share is expected to increase by USD 10.60 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 17.33%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the market segmentation by application (mAb production, vaccine production, plant cell cultivation, PSCTs, and others), end-user (pharmaceutical companies, CROs and CMOs, biotechnology companies, and Academic and research institutions), product (bags and mixers, bioreactors and fermenters, filtration devices and sampling systems, bioprocess containers, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The open system MRI market share is expected to increase to USD 342.26 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.6%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers narcolepsy drugs market segmentation by type (low field scanner, medium field scanner, and high field scanner) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this personal emergency response system market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the personal emergency response system market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the personal emergency response system market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the industry across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of personal emergency response system market vendors

Personal Emergency Response System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 162 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.94% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,488.23 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 6.82 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 51% Key countries US, UK, Germany, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ADT INC., AlertONE service Inc., ATC Alert LLC, Bay Alarm Medical, Best Buy Co. Inc., Cape Cod Healthcare Inc., Careline365, ConnectAmerica LLC, Electronic Caregiver Inc., Galaxy Medical Alert Systems Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Life Alert Emergency Response Inc., Medical Guardian LLP, MedicAlert Foundation, MobileHelp LLC, ModivCare Inc., Rescue Alert, TruSense LLC, and Tunstall Healthcare Group Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Indication



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global personal emergency response system market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global personal emergency response system market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Distribution channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Indication Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Indication Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Hospital pharmacy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Hospital pharmacy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Hospital pharmacy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Hospital pharmacy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Hospital pharmacy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Retail pharmacy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Retail pharmacy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Retail pharmacy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Retail pharmacy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Retail pharmacy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Online pharmacy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Online pharmacy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Online pharmacy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Online pharmacy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Online pharmacy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Indication

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on Indication - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Indication - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Indication

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Indication



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Indication

7.3 Macular degeneration - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Macular degeneration - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Macular degeneration - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Macular degeneration - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Macular degeneration - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Diabetic eye disease - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Diabetic eye disease - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Diabetic eye disease - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Diabetic eye disease - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Diabetic eye disease - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Indication

Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Indication ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Spain - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Spain - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Spain - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Spain - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Spain - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 107: Overview of Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 108: Overview of factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 110: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 AbbVie Inc.

Exhibit 112: AbbVie Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 113: AbbVie Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: AbbVie Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 115: AbbVie Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 Alcon Inc.

Exhibit 116: Alcon Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Alcon Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Alcon Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Alcon Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 Alimera Sciences Inc.

Exhibit 120: Alimera Sciences Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Alimera Sciences Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Alimera Sciences Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 Bausch Health Co Inc.

Exhibit 123: Bausch Health Co Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Bausch Health Co Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Bausch Health Co Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 126: Bausch Health Co Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Bausch Health Co Inc. - Segment focus

12.7 Bayer AG

Exhibit 128: Bayer AG - Overview



Exhibit 129: Bayer AG - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Bayer AG - Key news



Exhibit 131: Bayer AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Bayer AG - Segment focus

12.8 Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

Exhibit 133: Bristol Myers Squibb Co. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Bristol Myers Squibb Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: Bristol Myers Squibb Co. - Key news



Exhibit 136: Bristol Myers Squibb Co. - Key offerings

12.9 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Exhibit 137: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 138: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 139: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 140: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 141: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Segment focus

12.10 Johnson and Johnson Services Inc.

Exhibit 142: Johnson and Johnson Services Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 143: Johnson and Johnson Services Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 144: Johnson and Johnson Services Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 145: Johnson and Johnson Services Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 146: Johnson and Johnson Services Inc. - Segment focus

12.11 MeiraGTx Holdings Plc

Exhibit 147: MeiraGTx Holdings Plc - Overview



Exhibit 148: MeiraGTx Holdings Plc - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: MeiraGTx Holdings Plc - Key offerings

12.12 Novartis AG

Exhibit 150: Novartis AG - Overview



Exhibit 151: Novartis AG - Business segments



Exhibit 152: Novartis AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 153: Novartis AG - Segment focus

12.13 Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Exhibit 154: Ocular Therapeutix Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 155: Ocular Therapeutix Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: Ocular Therapeutix Inc. - Key offerings

12.14 Oxurion NV

Exhibit 157: Oxurion NV - Overview



Exhibit 158: Oxurion NV - Product / Service



Exhibit 159: Oxurion NV - Key offerings

12.15 Pfizer Inc.

Exhibit 160: Pfizer Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 161: Pfizer Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 162: Pfizer Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 163: Pfizer Inc. - Key offerings

12.16 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Exhibit 164: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 165: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 166: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Key offerings

12.17 Sanofi SA

Exhibit 167: Sanofi SA - Overview



Exhibit 168: Sanofi SA - Business segments



Exhibit 169: Sanofi SA - Key news



Exhibit 170: Sanofi SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 171: Sanofi SA - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 172: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 173: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 174: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 175: Research methodology



Exhibit 176: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 177: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 178: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio