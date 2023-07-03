Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Global Strategic Business Report 2023: A $14 Billion Market by 2030 - Rapidly Evolving Role of Home Telehealth Instigates Broad-based Opportunities

DUBLIN, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS): Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Market to Reach $14 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) estimated at US$8.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Mobile PERS, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.7% CAGR and reach US$7.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Landline PERS segment is readjusted to a revised 6.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.6% CAGR



The Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$944.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6% and 6.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.9% CAGR.

Looking Ahead to 2023



The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession.

Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.

Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

- war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession. Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

COVID-19 Pandemic Creates Strong Demand Growth Scenario for Telehealth Services and Solutions

COVID-19 Fatality Rate by Age

COVID-19 Deaths by Age Group in the US

Increasingly Combined with Telehealth, PERS Market to Share the Opportunities Unleashed by COVID-19 Induced Rise of Remote Patient Monitoring Technologies: Adoption of Health Services (In %) 2019 Vs 2024

Telecare: The Amalgamation of Technology and Health Care

Types of Telecare Devices

Evolution of Smartness in Telecare

Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS): An Introduction

PERS Systems Market: Prospects & Outlook

Mobile Personal Emergency Response System Segment to Post Highest Growth Rate

Developed Regions Reinforce Commanding Position in Global PERS Market

Competition

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Aging Global Population Desirous of Independent Living Supports Growth of PERS Market

Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 & 2030

Convergence of PERS and Telehealth for Swift Emergency Response to Senior Citizens

Advent of Senior-Friendly mHealth and Telehealth Technologies

mPERS: Ability to Provide Safety Outside Homes Drives Growth

Outdoor Alarms Facilitate Mobility

Growing Demand for Home Healthcare Augurs Well for PERS Market

Rapidly Evolving Role of Home Telehealth Instigates Broad-based Opportunities for PERS Market

A Glance at Select Medical Emergency Response Systems

Smart Homes as Portals for Healthcare Delivery Help Expand the Opportunity for Telehealth Services, Supporting Growth of PERS Market

Number of Smart Homes Worldwide (In Million) for 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

PERS Supports the Needs of Immobile Patients

Increasing Per Capita Expenditure on Healthcare Augurs Well for PERS Market

Per Capita Healthcare Spending (in US$) in Select Countries (2019)

Smart Technologies Improve Capabilities of Medical Alert Systems

Auto Fall Detection Systems: Supporting Independent Lifestyles of the Elderly

Technological Advancements Drive PERS Market

AI-based Digital Assistant for Accurate and Rapid Recognition of Cardiac Arrest

Theora Care's Wearable Remote Monitoring System

Wearable Remote Monitoring System AI-Powered Solutions Come to Support PERS for Timely Response

IoT Solutions to Improve Senior Care and Help Seniors Community Live Independent Life

World IoT Market: Number of Connected Devices (in Million) for Years 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2022

App-Based PERS for Enhanced Safety and Freedom

Reimbursement Scenario Around the World

Challenges for PERS Market

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 108 Featured)

ADT Security Services, Inc.

Alert Response, LLC

AlertOne Services LLC

Appello

Bay Alarm Medical

Chubb Community Care

Connect America Medical Alarm Company

Electronic Caregiver

Galaxy Medical Alert Systems, Ltd.

GreatCall

Guardian Alarm

Healthcom, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips Electronics N.V.

Life Alert Emergency Response, Inc.

LifeFone Medical Alert Services

LifeStation, Inc.

LogicMark, LLC

Medical Guardian, LLP

MobileHelp (US)

Ningbo Hi-Tech Park Jabo Electronics Co., Ltd.

Nortek Security & Control LLC

Rescue Alert

Response Now

TeleAlarm SA

TELUS Health

Tunstall Healthcare Group

Tynetec Ltd.

Vanguard Wireless Pty Ltd

VRI, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xniky9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets