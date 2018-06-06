Personal Finance App Empower Launches Cryptocurrency Exchange Integration

Empower is the only app allowing users to view their cryptocurrency portfolio performance alongside banking and other investment accounts for free. In less than five minutes, crypto exchanges connect to Empower allowing users to easily access their banking and investment information under one secure platform.

"Empower was created to bring all your finances under one app and help you better understand your money and build wealth. The next emerging asset class is cryptocurrency, and our users need to be able to monitor and manage their crypto accounts alongside more traditional finances to make informed decisions at all times," said Warren Hogarth, CEO of Empower.

To help make the most educated decisions about cryptocurrencies, your finances or credit, Empower users have access to expert human coaches who are available in less than two taps on the app to answer questions while also providing personal finance tips and suggestions.

Empower will also introduce the first cryptocurrency leaderboard that showcases users performance and rankings amongst others in the Empower crypto community. The platform will anonymize, aggregate and share insights about what it takes to be a crypto investor by including tips on what coins are in the portfolio of top investors and what they've been buying and selling.

Users can connect crypto exchanges to the Empower platform, view live crypto performance and track coins and tokens right from the app without ever having to manually enter a transaction again.

For more information about Empower Crypto, visit https://empower.me/crypto/

About Empower

Empower is a money management application helping people better track their finances and investments in digital currencies and traditional assets. Available on both iOS and Android, Empower's mission is to level the financial playing field by providing access to the best financial tools and real-time coaching to anyone for free. Empower is one of the only tools allowing users to see a holistic view of bank accounts, credit card transactions and investment portfolio performance while providing coaching by human financial experts to help consumers live better financial lives. Based in San Francisco, Empower launched in May 2017 with a team of finance and technology veterans. For more information, visit https://empower.me/

contact: Kendall Clark, kendall@dittopr.co

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/personal-finance-app-empower-launches-cryptocurrency-exchange-integration-300660464.html

SOURCE Empower

Related Links

https://empower.me

