Personal Finance Expert and 2X National Bestselling Author Anthony O'Neal Announces Forthcoming Book Stop Living Paycheck to Paycheck, Available for Pre-Order Now

WASHINGTON, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthony O'Neal, personal finance expert and 2X #1 national bestselling author announces his new book Stop Living Paycheck to Paycheck: The Proven Path to Break Free from Debt, Build Real Wealth and Live Free on Any Income (August 25, 2026 | Nelson Books), available for pre-order now. Host of the podcast/YouTube show The TABLE, O'Neal delivers a proven roadmap for millions of Americans who are trapped in the paycheck to paycheck cycle.

Stop Living Paycheck to Paycheck (August 25, 2026 | Nelson Books) by Anthony O'Neal. Available wherever books are sold. Personal Finance Expert and 2X Bestselling Author of Stop Living Paycheck to Paycheck, Anthony O'Neal

His book arrives at a critical time: 39% of American workers say living paycheck to paycheck would be an improvement to their financial situation, with 44% overdrafting their bank account in the last month.

"I know what it feels like to get paid on Friday and wonder where your money went by Tuesday," said O'Neal. "I didn't come from wealth, I built it. I went from being homeless and deep in debt to net-worth millionaire status. No matter your income, your background or where you are starting from, there is a proven path to freedom, and that's why I wrote this book. You do not have to keep living paycheck to paycheck."

In Stop Living Paycheck to Paycheck, O'Neal draws from his own story of financial struggle, biblical principles and years of coaching thousands toward financial freedom to give readers the practical tools and everyday habits they need to build financial margin, even if they're starting from zero. Through simple, proven steps, readers will learn how to:

Stabilize their finances and cast a vision for the goals that will guide them forward

Eliminate all consumer debt and regain control of their spending

Save three to six months of take-home pay and create habits that protect their progress

Invest with confidence so their money starts working harder than they do

Build a long-term plan to pay off their home, update their estate plan, and create generational wealth

At its core, Stop Living Paycheck to Paycheck is not a money book. It is a freedom book. "This is about peace of mind. It's about stability. It's about security," says O'Neal. "You cannot have any of those things if you are one pink slip away from financial disaster. The goal is not to make you rich. The goal is to make you free."

As a member of Kappa Alpha Psi and adjunct professor at HBCU Virginia Union University, O'Neal has pledged to donate 2,000 copies of Stop Living Paycheck to Paycheck to HBCU Colleges, furthering his mission to close the wealth gap between Black households and other demographics.

About Anthony O'Neal

Anthony O'Neal is a personal finance expert, host of the popular podcast and YouTube show "The TABLE." and the #1 national bestselling author of Debt-Free Degree and Take Your Seat at The Table. He is also the author of the forthcoming book Stop Living Paycheck to Paycheck: The Proven Path to Break Free from Debt, Build Real Wealth, and Live Free on Any Income. (August 25, 2026 | Nelson Books). Since 2014 he has challenged cultural norms and equipped millions of people to live a debt-free life, break generational wealth-gaps and build true wealth. He has appeared on Good Morning America, Live! with Kelly and Mark, Fox & Friends, Rachael Ray, The Tamron Hall Show, CNN News and has been featured in Success Magazine, MarketWatch, Bloomberg, Black Enterprise and GOBankingrates, among others. In 2025 alone, his show received 36MM+ views and 8.34MM downloads and has empowered people to have financially successful futures.

Anthony is a sought after, dynamic public speaker, speaking on stages with audiences of 40k+ people and an adjunct professor at Virginia Union University (VUU) in Consumer Economics. He has been recognized by Black Enterprise as Top 40 Under 40 (2023) and Top 25 Personal and Professional Development Influencers to Follow by Success Magazine (2023). He is in the process of championing the Anthony O'Neal Center for Economic Empowerment and Leadership at VUU, a center that serves as a transformative hub for economic empowerment, personal finance education and leadership development for students and alumni. He is currently pursuing his Doctorate in Business Administration (DBA) with a focus on Finance & Investing at Regent University.

He resides in the Washington, DC suburbs. You can connect with Anthony on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, X, Facebook and anthonyoneal.com.

SOURCE AO Enterprise