Personal Finance Expert Anthony O'Neal Releases New Book "Take Your Seat At The Table," An Instant No. 1 Bestseller

WASHINGTON, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthony O'Neal , personal finance expert, #1 national best-selling author and host of podcast/YouTube show, The TABLE, releases new book Take Your Seat At The Table: Live An Authentic Life of Abundance, Wellness and Freedom (Nelson Books) today. Already a #1 bestseller, O'Neal provides a blueprint to reclaim ownership over your faith, finances, career and relationships.

O'Neal delves into all aspects of life to provide a roadmap for stepping into your full potential. At the heart of the book is the metaphor of the table - where life's most important conversations, decisions, and celebrations unfold.

"The danger lies in not claiming your seat at the head of your table," said O'Neal. "Many people are building someone else's dream in their 9-5, while neglecting their own. They're accumulating debt, so their paycheck isn't their own. They have a lack of ownership in their lives and aren't stepping into their full potential. This book helps people change that - to have ownership over their lives and take a seat at the head of their table."

As a personal finance expert with over 2 million followers, his advice has garnered national attention (ABC's Good Morning America, Fox & Friends, LIVE with Kelly & Mark).

Take Your Seat At The Table is available wherever books are sold. O'Neal is available for interviews.

Anthony O'Neal is a #1 national bestselling author of Debt-Free Degree, author of Take Your Seat at The Table, personal finance expert and host of podcast/YouTube show "The TABLE." Since 2014 he has challenged cultural norms and equipped millions of people to live a debt-free life, break generational wealth-gaps and build wealth. He has appeared on Good Morning America, Live! with Kelly and Mark, The Tamron Hall Show, and has been featured in Success Magazine, Bloomberg, Black Enterprise, among others. In 2024, his show received 31MM+ views and 7.1MM+ downloads. He has been recognized by Black Enterprise as Top 40 Under 40 (2023) and Top 25 Personal and Professional Development Influencers to Follow by Success Magazine (2023).

