Personal Finance Software Market -- 43% growth to originate in APAC

As per Technavio, the availability of mobile applications will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth.

Personal Finance Software Market: Availability of mobile applications

Improvements in communication services in rural areas have increased the penetration of mobile phones worldwide. In addition, the emergence of low-cost smartphones and the availability of low-cost data packages have increased the number of active internet users. To capitalize on this opportunity, vendors in the market are adopting mobile collaboration services to increase the profitability of their businesses. This trend is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the global personal finance software market during the forecast period.

"The advent of SaaS-based application scheduling software and the availability of fully-automated solutions will further accelerate the growth of the market, says an analyst at Technavio.

Personal Finance Software Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the personal finance software market by end-user (home business users and individual users), product (web-based software and mobile-based software), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The North American region led the personal finance software market in 2021, followed by APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the high adoption of mobile-based personal finance software and the increasing market penetration of global vendors.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request Sample Report Here

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Related Reports:

Personal Finance Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.24% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 242.41 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.92 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, Germany, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alzex software, BankTree Software Ltd, BUXFER Inc., CoinKeeper, CountAbout Corp., doxo Inc., Finicity Corp., HomeBank, Intuit Inc., MechCAD Software, Microsoft Corp., Money Dashboard Ltd., Moneyspire Inc., NCH SOFTWARE Pty Ltd., Personal Capital Corp., PocketSmith Ltd., Quicken Inc., The Infinite Kind, Tiller, and You Need a Budget LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Home business users - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Home business users - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Home business users - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Home business users - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Home business users - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Individual users - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Individual users - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Individual users - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Individual users - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Individual users - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 38: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 40: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Web-based software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on Web-based software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Web-based software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Web-based software - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Web-based software - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Mobile-based software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on Mobile-based software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Mobile-based software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Mobile-based software - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Mobile-based software - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 51: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 52: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 54: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 58: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 60: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 64: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 72: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 84: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 88: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 92: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 96: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 100: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 101: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 102: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 103: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 104: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 105: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 106: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 BankTree Software Ltd

Exhibit 107: BankTree Software Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 108: BankTree Software Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: BankTree Software Ltd - Key offerings

11.4 BUXFER Inc.

Exhibit 110: BUXFER Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 111: BUXFER Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: BUXFER Inc. - Key offerings

11.5 MechCAD Software

Exhibit 113: MechCAD Software - Overview



Exhibit 114: MechCAD Software - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: MechCAD Software - Key offerings

11.6 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 116: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Microsoft Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 119: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

11.7 Money Dashboard Ltd.

Exhibit 121: Money Dashboard Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Money Dashboard Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Money Dashboard Ltd. - Key offerings

11.8 Moneyspire Inc.

Exhibit 124: Moneyspire Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Moneyspire Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Moneyspire Inc. - Key offerings

11.9 Personal Capital Corp.

Exhibit 127: Personal Capital Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Personal Capital Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Personal Capital Corp. - Key offerings

11.10 PocketSmith Ltd.

Exhibit 130: PocketSmith Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 131: PocketSmith Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: PocketSmith Ltd. - Key offerings

11.11 Quicken Inc.

Exhibit 133: Quicken Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Quicken Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: Quicken Inc. - Key offerings

11.12 The Infinite Kind

Exhibit 136: The Infinite Kind - Overview



Exhibit 137: The Infinite Kind - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: The Infinite Kind - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 139: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 140: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 141: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 142: Research methodology



Exhibit 143: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 144: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 145: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio