Personal Finance Software Market -- 43% growth to originate in APAC

Sep 14, 2022, 14:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The personal finance software market size is expected to grow by USD 242.41 million between 2021 and 2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.24%. The report expects the market to observe significant growth in APAC during the forecast period. The increasing number of home businesses is creating significant opportunities for vendors operating in the region. Download Sample PDF Report Here to get an idea of the overall scope of the full report.
The market is primarily driven by the growing dependency on the internet. The penetration of the internet has substantially increased across the world. Many businesses and individuals rely on the internet for day-to-day activities and critical operations. Banks and payment card companies are encouraging customers to make online transactions and payments. In addition, many businesses are making huge investments in cloud services to store critical information on the web. The growing dependency on the internet has subsequently increased the security risks and threat of hacking. This has increased the adoption of personal finance software by end-users to ensure secure money transfers and effective management of money flow. All these factors are driving the growth of the market in focus.
As per Technavio, the availability of mobile applications will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth.
Personal Finance Software Market: Availability of mobile applications
Improvements in communication services in rural areas have increased the penetration of mobile phones worldwide. In addition, the emergence of low-cost smartphones and the availability of low-cost data packages have increased the number of active internet users. To capitalize on this opportunity, vendors in the market are adopting mobile collaboration services to increase the profitability of their businesses. This trend is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the global personal finance software market during the forecast period.
"The advent of SaaS-based application scheduling software and the availability of fully-automated solutions will further accelerate the growth of the market, says an analyst at Technavio.
Personal Finance Software Market: Segmentation Analysis
This market research report segments the personal finance software market by end-user (home business users and individual users), product (web-based software and mobile-based software), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).
The North American region led the personal finance software market in 2021, followed by APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the high adoption of mobile-based personal finance software and the increasing market penetration of global vendors.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Competitive scenario
|
Personal Finance Software Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.24%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 242.41 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.92
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 43%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Canada, China, Japan, Germany, and Italy
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Alzex software, BankTree Software Ltd, BUXFER Inc., CoinKeeper, CountAbout Corp., doxo Inc., Finicity Corp., HomeBank, Intuit Inc., MechCAD Software, Microsoft Corp., Money Dashboard Ltd., Moneyspire Inc., NCH SOFTWARE Pty Ltd., Personal Capital Corp., PocketSmith Ltd., Quicken Inc., The Infinite Kind, Tiller, and You Need a Budget LLC
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 25: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 26: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by End-user
- 5.3 Home business users - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Home business users - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Data Table on Home business users - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 31: Chart on Home business users - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 32: Data Table on Home business users - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Individual users - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 33: Chart on Individual users - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Data Table on Individual users - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Chart on Individual users - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 36: Data Table on Individual users - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)
6 Market Segmentation by Product
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 6.3 Web-based software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Web-based software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Web-based software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Web-based software - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Web-based software - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.4 Mobile-based software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Mobile-based software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Mobile-based software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Mobile-based software - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Mobile-based software - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
7 Customer Landscape
- 7.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 51: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 58: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 60: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 62: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 64: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 66: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 70: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 72: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 74: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 78: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 82: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 84: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 86: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 87: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 88: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 89: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 90: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 91: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 92: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 93: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 94: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 95: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.13 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 96: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 97: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 98: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 99: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.14 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 100: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 101: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 9.4 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Overview
- 10.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 102: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 10.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 103: Overview on factors of disruption
- 10.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 104: Impact of key risks on business
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 105: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 106: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 11.3 BankTree Software Ltd
- Exhibit 107: BankTree Software Ltd - Overview
- Exhibit 108: BankTree Software Ltd - Product / Service
- Exhibit 109: BankTree Software Ltd - Key offerings
- 11.4 BUXFER Inc.
- Exhibit 110: BUXFER Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 111: BUXFER Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 112: BUXFER Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.5 MechCAD Software
- Exhibit 113: MechCAD Software - Overview
- Exhibit 114: MechCAD Software - Product / Service
- Exhibit 115: MechCAD Software - Key offerings
- 11.6 Microsoft Corp.
- Exhibit 116: Microsoft Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 117: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 118: Microsoft Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 119: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 120: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus
- 11.7 Money Dashboard Ltd.
- Exhibit 121: Money Dashboard Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 122: Money Dashboard Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 123: Money Dashboard Ltd. - Key offerings
- 11.8 Moneyspire Inc.
- Exhibit 124: Moneyspire Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 125: Moneyspire Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 126: Moneyspire Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.9 Personal Capital Corp.
- Exhibit 127: Personal Capital Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 128: Personal Capital Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 129: Personal Capital Corp. - Key offerings
- 11.10 PocketSmith Ltd.
- Exhibit 130: PocketSmith Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 131: PocketSmith Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 132: PocketSmith Ltd. - Key offerings
- 11.11 Quicken Inc.
- Exhibit 133: Quicken Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 134: Quicken Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 135: Quicken Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.12 The Infinite Kind
- Exhibit 136: The Infinite Kind - Overview
- Exhibit 137: The Infinite Kind - Product / Service
- Exhibit 138: The Infinite Kind - Key offerings
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 139: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 140: Exclusions checklist
- 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 141: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 142: Research methodology
- Exhibit 143: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 144: Information sources
- 12.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 145: List of abbreviations
Share this article