Personal finance software is a tool designed to integrate the financial data of a user and segregate this information to deliver a desired analytical output for improved financial planning. This software tool utilizes variety of financial data as input and can be implemented for varied tasks such as financial transactions, bank records management, investment tracking, budget management, portfolio management, and others.
Rise in need for advanced financial tools, technological advancements related to new product development, and availability of low-cost products drive the global personal finance software market. However, low awareness about personalized financial products and services as well as availability of open-source solutions are expected to impede the market growth. Increased adoption of personal finance software among developing economies offers a major opportunity for market expansion.
The global personal finance software market is segmented based on product type, end user, and region. Based on product type, it is classified into web-based software and mobile-based software. Based on end user, it is divided into small businesses users and individual consumers. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
The global personal finance software market is dominated by key players such as Quicken Inc., The Infinite Kind, You Need a Budget LLC, Microsoft, Moneyspire Inc., doxo inc., BUXFER INC., Personal Capital Corporation, Money Dashboard, PocketSmith Ltd., and others.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global personal finance software market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided.
Porter's Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.
The quantitative analysis of the global market from 2016 to 2023 is provided to determine the market potential.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
BY PRODUCT TYPE
Web-based Software
Mobile-based Software
BY END USER
Small Businesses Users
Individual Consumers
BY REGION
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
KEY MARKET PLAYERS
Quicken Inc.
The Infinite Kind
You Need a Budget LLC
Microsoft
Moneyspire Inc.
doxo Inc.
BUXFER INC.
Personal Capital Corporation
Money Dashboard
PocketSmith Ltd.
