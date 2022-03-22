Personal Finance Software Market to grow by USD 191.74 mn | Technavio

Personal Finance Software Market: Driver

The growing dependency on the Internet is driving the growth of the personal finance software market. The key drivers of this market are the increased use of the Internet for day-to-day activities and critical operations. Companies are offering storage services on the cloud, including critical information. Moreover, banks and payment card companies are allowing customers to make transactions, such as online transactions and payments, using the Internet. Online methods have benefits over traditional methods. However, they come with high-security risks. Personal finance software helps keep track of such transactions and manage the money flow.

Understand the factors impacting the growth of the market and make confident business decisions. Request Free Sample Report

Personal Finance Software Market: Vendor Analysis

The personal finance software market report offers information on several market vendors, including Alzex software, BUXFER Inc., doxo Inc., Money Dashboard Ltd., Moneyspire Inc., Personal Capital Corp., PocketSmith Ltd., Quicken Inc., The Infinite Kind, and You Need a Budget LLC among others. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Alzex software - The company offers a line of products such as Financial software for Windows, Portable accounting software (for USB drive), Personal finance app for Android, and Accounting app for iPhone & iPad, among others.

The company offers a line of products such as Financial software for Windows, Portable accounting software (for USB drive), Personal finance app for Android, and Accounting app for iPhone & iPad, among others. BUXFER Inc. - The company offers a line of products such as PILOT, PLUS, PRO, and PRIME, among others, for personal finance, account aggregation, budgeting, bill reminders, and forecasting.

The company offers a line of products such as PILOT, PLUS, PRO, and PRIME, among others, for personal finance, account aggregation, budgeting, bill reminders, and forecasting. doxo Inc. - The company offers doxoPLUS with five protections such as Private Pay protection, identity theft protection, overdraft protection, late fee protection, and credit score protection.

The company offers doxoPLUS with five protections such as Private Pay protection, identity theft protection, overdraft protection, late fee protection, and credit score protection. Money Dashboard Ltd. - The company provides mobile-based personal finance software.

The company provides mobile-based personal finance software. Moneyspire Inc. - The company offers web-based and mobile-based personal finance software.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Personal Finance Software Market: Segmentation Analysis

By product, the market has been segmented into web-based software and mobile-based software. The web-based software segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The high demand for secure personal finance software among home business users is one of the major reasons for this growth.

By end-user, the market has been segmented into home business users and individual users. The home business users segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. A major driver for this segment is the user-friendliness of personal finance software. It helps in the easy management of monetary funds and budgets.

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA. North America led the personal finance software market in 2020, followed by APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA, respectively. During the forecast period, APAC is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as high adoption of mobile-based personal finance software and the increasing market penetration of global vendors offering cloud-based and web-based personal finance software.

Learn about the contribution of each segment of the market. Request a Free Sample Report

Related Reports:

Location Analytics Tools Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Customer Information System Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Personal Finance Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 191.74 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.65 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key consumer countries US, UK, India, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Alzex software, BUXFER Inc., doxo Inc., Money Dashboard Ltd., Moneyspire Inc., Personal Capital Corp., PocketSmith Ltd., Quicken Inc., The Infinite Kind, and You Need a Budget LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Web-based software - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Mobile-based software - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Home business users - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Individual users - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers – Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Alzex software

BUXFER Inc.

doxo Inc.

Money Dashboard Ltd.

Moneyspire Inc.

Personal Capital Corp.

PocketSmith Ltd.

Quicken Inc.

The Infinite Kind

You Need a Budget LLC

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations



About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio