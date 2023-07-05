Personal Loans Market to grow at a CAGR of 11.79% from 2022 to 2027|Use of advanced technologies in the loan process to drive the market growth -Technavio

NEW YORK, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the personal loans market size is estimated to grow by USD 476.25 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.79% during the forecast. The use of advanced technologies in the loan process is a major factor driving the personal loans market growth. Companies in the banking and financial sector are adopting the latest technologies to deliver improved solutions and optimized portfolios to their customers. The major change in the lending ecosystem is the digitalization of the financial sector. Loan servicers and credit institutions may readily recover interest, principal, or payments from their customers through the loan servicing software. Therefore, the expanded focus on streamlining business and loan operations in the financial sector is pushing the integration of new technologies such as AI and software. This will aid both customers and vendors in the global personal loans market and will fuel the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period. Discover some insights on the market size, historic period (2017 to 2021), and Forecast 2023-2027 before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Personal Loans Market

Personal loans market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global personal loans market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer personal loans in the market are Axis Bank Ltd., Bajaj Finserv Ltd., Canara Bank, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Co. Ltd., Citigroup Inc., Finbud Financial Services Pvt Ltd, HDFC Bank Ltd., HSBC Holdings Plc, ICICI Bank Ltd., IDBI Bank Ltd., Indian Overseas Bank, Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Ltd., PPF Group, Punjab National Bank, State Bank of India, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., UCO BANK, Union Bank of India, Whizdm Innovations Pvt. Ltd., and Yes Bank Ltd. and others.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Vendor Offerings -

Axis Bank Ltd. - The company offers personal loans up to Rs 40 lakhs with a tenure of up to 60 months.

The company offers personal loans up to lakhs with a tenure of up to 60 months. Canara Bank - The company offers personal loans up to Rs.3 lakh under the Canara Budget and Canara Teachers Loan schemes.

The company offers personal loans up to lakh under the Canara Budget and Canara Teachers Loan schemes. Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Co. Ltd. - The company offers personal loans up to rupees 15 lakhs with a maximum tenure of 120 months.

The company offers personal loans up to lakhs with a maximum tenure of 120 months. For details on the vendors and their offerings – Request a sample report

Personal loans market - Segmentation Assessment



Segment Overview

This personal loans market report extensively covers market segmentation by application (short term loans, medium-term loans, and long-term loans), type (P2P marketplace lending and balance sheet lending), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the short term loans segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. The function of these loans is like that of conventional loans the only difference is that in short-term loans, the debt must be paid off within a year or less. Also, it is easier to borrow for a period of time due to the fact that no collateral is required in respect of private loans. As such, there will be considerable growth in the segment of short-term loans throughout the forecast period because it is easier for people to avail themselves of them. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global personal loans market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global personal loans market.

North America is estimated to account for 46% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The personal loans market in the region is expected to grow during the forecast period because countries in this region, such as the US, are among the most technologically advanced countries and are pioneers in the adoption of technologies such as AI and the Internet of Things (IoT). Furthermore, the top commercial lending banks in this region, such as Goldman Sachs, American Express, and Bank of America Corp., are investing in Ai and IoT technologies. Hence, the presence of key vendors in the region will drive the growth of the market focus during the forecast period.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027 - Download a Sample Report

Personal loans market – Market Dynamics

Key Trends -

The increase in the adoption of cloud-based personal loan servicing software offerings is an emerging trend shaping the personal loan market. Due to the flexibility and cost benefits of cloud services, there is growing adoption of cloud computing speedily all over the globe. With the growth in the adoption of cloud-based services, vendors in the market have started to deliver cloud-based loan servicing software. A few vendors are forming partnerships and collaborations to introduce cloud-based solutions for financial institutes and achieve more customers. Due to the various benefits, financial organizations have started using cloud-based loan servicing software. Hence, the rising use of cloud-based loan servicing software can drive the global personal loans market.

Major challenges -

The compliance and regulatory challenges related to loans are significant challenges hindering the personal loan market growth. Managing bodies subject financial institutions to follow certain provisions, rules, compliances, and guidelines with the aim of governing the integrity of the financial system. However, there is no new legislation in the financial sector, but an extensive update over the last ten years has taken place. Moreover, in order to lower the cost of compliance management, banking, and financial services firms are increasingly using new technological solutions. Personal loan providers should update their solutions to be compliant with the laws and regulations that are altering regularly. Therefore, such factors are expected to limit the growth of the global personal loans market during the forecast period.

Drivers, Trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this personal loans market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the personal loans market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the personal loans market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the personal loans market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of personal loans market vendors

Related Reports:

The loan servicing software market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.72% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 2,130.07 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, brokers, and others), deployment (cloud-based and on-premise), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). In recent years, banking and financial institutions have been modernizing their operations by embracing digital technologies to streamline their processes and reduce time-consuming tasks.

The unsecured business loans market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.13% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 2,895.17 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (short-term loan, medium-term loan, and long-term loan), end-user (small, medium-sized enterprises, and large enterprises), and geography North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. Increasing efficiency of business lending operations is notably driving the unsecured business loans market growth.

Personal loans market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.79% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 476.25 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 10.07 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 46% Key countries US, Canada, China, India, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Axis Bank Ltd., Bajaj Finserv Ltd., Canara Bank, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Co. Ltd., Citigroup Inc., Finbud Financial Services Pvt Ltd, HDFC Bank Ltd., HSBC Holdings Plc, ICICI Bank Ltd., IDBI Bank Ltd., Indian Overseas Bank, Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Ltd., PPF Group, Punjab National Bank, State Bank of India, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., UCO BANK, Union Bank of India, Whizdm Innovations Pvt. Ltd., and Yes Bank Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

