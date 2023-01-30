Personal lubricants market to grow by 6.91% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Increasing demand for sexual wellness products will drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Personal lubricants market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Personal Lubricants Market 2023-2027

Vendors : 15+, including Ansell Ltd., Bijoux Indiscrets SL, BioFilm Inc., Bodywise Ltd., Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Cupid Ltd., Doc Johnson Enterprises, Elbow Grease, Good Clean Love Inc., LELOi AB, Lovehoney Group Ltd., Okamoto Industries Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Sliquid LLC, TENGA Co. Ltd., The Aneros Co., The Yes Yes Co. Ltd., Toaster Labs Inc., Trigg Laboratories Inc., WOW Tech International GmbH, among others

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Product (water-based lubricants, silicon-based lubricants, and oil-based lubricants), distribution channel (online and offline), and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa )

The personal lubricants market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

In 2017, the personal lubricants market was valued at USD 827.22 million. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 266.03 million. The personal lubricants market size is estimated to grow by USD 486.95 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 7.52%, according to Technavio.

Personal lubricants market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global personal lubricants market - Vendor insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies, such as selling their products on e-commerce platforms. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including -

Ansell Ltd. - The company offers personal lubricants such as Natural Chemistry, Excite Gel, and All Night Long.

The company offers personal lubricants such as Natural Chemistry, Excite Gel, and All Night Long. Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - The company offers personal lubricants such as Trojan Lubricants Tonight.

The company offers personal lubricants such as Trojan Lubricants Tonight. Cupid Ltd. - The company offers personal lubricants such as Water-based Cupid Lubricants.

Global personal lubricants market – Market dynamics

Major drivers

High product visibility

Increasing demand for sexual wellness products

Evolving societal norms

Key challenges

Side effects and allergies

Marketing limitations

Presence of counterfeit products

What are the key data covered in this personal lubricants market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the personal lubricants market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the personal lubricants market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the personal lubricants market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of personal lubricants market vendors

Personal Lubricants Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 161 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.52% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 486.95 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.91 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Ansell Ltd., Bijoux Indiscrets SL, BioFilm Inc., Bodywise Ltd., Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Cupid Ltd., Doc Johnson Enterprises, Elbow Grease, Good Clean Love Inc., LELOi AB, Lovehoney Group Ltd., Okamoto Industries Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Sliquid LLC, TENGA Co. Ltd., The Aneros Co., The Yes Yes Co. Ltd., Toaster Labs Inc., Trigg Laboratories Inc., and WOW Tech International GmbH Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

