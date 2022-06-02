Personal Luxury Goods Market to grow at a CAGR of 3% by 2025|Evolving Opportunities with Coty Inc. & Hermes International| Technavio

The competitive scenario provided in the Personal Luxury Goods Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Personal Luxury Goods Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Personal Luxury Goods Market 2021-2025: Scope

Our personal luxury goods market report covers the following areas:

Personal Luxury Goods Market 2021-2025: Drivers & Challenges

The increased demand for premium beauty products and cosmetics will offer immense growth opportunities, However, the increasing labor costs and fluctuating raw material prices will challenge the growth of the market participants. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

For additional information on drivers & challenges - Download a sample now!

Personal Luxury Goods Market 2021-2025: Segmentation Analysis

Product

Accessories



Apparel



Hard Luxury



Cosmetics



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



MEA



South America

Personal Luxury Goods Market 2021-2025: Revenue Generating Segment & Regional Analysis

The personal luxury goods market share growth in the accessories segment will be significant for revenue Generation.

will be significant for revenue Generation. 48% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for personal luxury goods in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the personal luxury goods market size and actionable market insights on each segment.

To know about the contribution of each segment - Download a sample now!

Personal Luxury Goods Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist personal luxury goods market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the personal luxury goods market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the personal luxury goods market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of personal luxury goods market vendors

Related Reports:

The haircare market share in Japan is estimated to reach a value of USD 620.33 million from 2021 to 2026 at an accelerating CAGR of 2.21%. Download a sample now!

is estimated to reach a value of USD 620.33 million from 2021 to 2026 at an accelerating CAGR of 2.21%. The foam-based beauty and personal care products market share is expected to increase by USD 2.04 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.3%. Download a sample now!

Personal Luxury Goods Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 33.53 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.45 Performing market contribution APAC at 48% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Coty Inc., Hermès International, Kering SA, LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, PRADA Group, Ralph Lauren Corp., Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, Rolex SA, and The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five force summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Accessories - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Apparel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Hard luxury - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Coty Inc.

Hermès International

Kering SA

LOreal SA

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton

PRADA Group

Ralph Lauren Corp.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA

Rolex SA

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio