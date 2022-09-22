Personal Protective Equipment Market worth $64.2 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO , Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Personal Protective Equipment Market size is projected to be at USD 64.2 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of -1.3% from USD 68.5 billion in 2022, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. This growth is primarily triggered by the rising awareness about workplace safety, stringent regulations in developed countries and outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic. According to OSHA, workplace injuries have witnessed an increase each year in the US. OSHA reported that workplace eye injury costs an estimated USD 300 million a year in medical treatment, lost productivity, and worker compensation. Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) also supports the fact, stating that a majority of the injured workers were not wearing PPE at the time of the accident. A number of losses, both direct and hidden costs, occur when a workplace accident occurs. Direct costs are realized at the time of accidents whereas hidden costs are realized post-accidents. As a result of increasing accidents and injuries at the workplace, the importance of work safety is rising.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=132681971

Browse in-depth TOC on "Personal Protective Equipment Market"

220 – Tables

67 – Figures

275 – Pages

Hand & Arm is estimated to be the largest type of personal protective equipment market in 2021.

Hand & arm protection includes three subcategories, namely, disposable gloves, reusable gloves, and others (wrist cuffs & armlets, elbow protectors, mitts, and barrier creams). Hand & arm protection is not only used to protect an individual from hazards or injuries at workplaces, but also to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The disposable gloves subsegment led the hand & arm protection equipment market in 2020 due to the increased demand from the healthcare industry. Disposable gloves are for single use and need to be disposed immediately, this ensures hygiene and prevention of contamination. The increasing number of hand cuts, abrasions, thermal burns, bruises, punctures, and arm injuries in daily activities is expected to fuel the market for hand & arm protection equipment during the forecast period.

Healthcare is estimated to be the largest end-use industry of personal protective equipment market in 2021

The rising prevalence of COVID-19 was a key contributor to the increase in the use of personal protective equipment globally. Factors such as the increasing demand for hospital beds and ICUs in countries with increasing incidences of COVID-19 and an increasing number of temporary hospitals are driving the demand for personal protective equipment in hospitals while treating patients. Infrastructural expansion was evident on a global scale as governments made efforts to combat the virus and care for an increasing number of patients. All these factors increased the demand for personal protective equipment in 2020 and 2021 from the healthcare industry. However, demand is expected to decrease in the coming years, as the spread of COVID-19 is decreasing in most countries and governments too have lifted the mandates for the use of face masks in public places.

Get Free Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=132681971

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing market for personal protective equipment during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific offers the highest opportunities for personal protective equipment as it is one of the highest affected regions due to COVID-19. Growing awareness of personnel and workplace safety are also fueling the market demand in this region. The rising industrial developments, economic growth, and favorable business practices in the Asia Pacific are driving the demand for personal protective equipment.

The key market players profiled in the report include Honeywell International Inc. (US), DuPont De Nemours, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), Lakeland Industries, Inc. (US), Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (Canada), Sioen Industries NV (Belgium), Radians Inc. (US), Kimberly-Clark Corporation (US), Ansell Ltd. (Australia), and MSA Safety Inc. (US), among others.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=132681971

Browse Adjacent Markets: Resins and Polymers Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Protective Clothing Market by Material Type (Aramid & Blends, Polyolefin & Blends, Polyamide, and PBI), Application (Thermal, Chemical, and Visibility), End-Use Industry (Construction, Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, and Mining) - Global Forecast to 2025

Face Mask Market by Nature (Disposable, Reusable), Material Type, Type (Surgical, Respirator), End-Use, Distribution Channel (Pharmacy & Drug Stores, Supermarket & Hypermarket, Specialty Stores, E-commerce) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/personal-protective-equipment-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/personal-protective-equipment.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets