Personal Protective Equipment Market worth $69.4 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Report "Personal Protective Equipment Market by Type (Hand & Arm Protection, Protective Clothing, Foot & Leg Protection), End-use Industry (Manufacturing, Construction, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Firefighting, Food), Region - Global Forecast to 2028", size was USD 54.0 billion in 2023 to USD 69.4 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2028.

Personal protective equipment (PPE) refers to specialized clothes or equipment meant to protect individuals from various health and safety threats in the workplace or other places. Personal protective equipment is chosen based on the specific hazards in each environment and should be fitted and maintained appropriately. Employers are normally responsible for providing suitable personal protective equipment (PPE) and training employees on how to make best use of it. Workers are responsible for wearing the specified PPE as directed to maintain their safety and well-being. The proper use of personal protective equipment (PPE) is a vital component of occupational safety and risk reduction.

"Hand & Arm Protection was the largest type for personal protective equipment market in 2022 in terms of value."

The personal protective equipment market is experiencing significant growth driven by many key factors. Hand & arm protection has attracted attention as a prospective type in the personal protective equipment market for several reasons. Hand and arm protection is necessary in a variety of industries, including manufacturing, construction, healthcare, oil & gas, food, transportation, firefighting, and others. Due to the variety of uses, protective gloves and sleeves are in high demand. Many industries entail actions that put the hands and arms at risk. Contact with chemicals, sharp objects, severe temperatures, and mechanical injuries are examples of potential dangers. As these industries grow, so does the demand for safety equipment.

"Manufacturing segment is estimated to be the largest end-use industry in personal protective equipment market in 2022, in terms of value."

The personal protective equipment market has been gradually expanding, with increased manufacturing and infrastructural development. Most of the countries have witnessed industrial and manufacturing growth, resulting in an increased demand for personal protective equipment (PPE) to protect the rising workforce. This expansion has been particularly evident in emerging economies. These developments frequently require the use of specialized personal protective equipment. Manufacturing frequently employs many workers, all of them require appropriate personal protective equipment. The sheer size of the manufacturing workforce contributes to an increase in the demand for protective equipment in the manufacturing industry.

"North America was the largest region for the personal protective equipment market in 2022, in terms of value."

The expansion of the personal protective equipment market in the North America region is primarily due to strict regulations regarding workplace safety. The North America healthcare sector is one of the largest in the world. The sector has a significant need for medical personal protective equipment (PPE), including gloves, masks, gowns, and face shields. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing region in this market during the forecasted period. The Asia Pacific area, which includes China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asian countries, has experienced substantial economic expansion in recent decades. This expansion has resulted in greater industrialization, construction, and manufacturing activity, resulting in a significant demand for PPE to safeguard the expanding workforce.

The key market players identified in the report are Honeywell International Inc. (US), DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), Ansell Limited (Australia), Kimberly-Clark Corporation (US), Lakeland Industries, Inc. (US), Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (Canada), Sioen Industries NV (Belgium), Radians Inc. (US), and MSA Safety Inc. (US).

