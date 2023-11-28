Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market size for Women to grow by USD 8.35 billion from 2022 to 2027, The market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like 3M Co., Ansell Ltd. and Biffa Plc, and many more - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

28 Nov, 2023, 13:00 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The personal protective equipment (PPE) market for women is estimated to grow by USD 8.35 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8%. The personal protective equipment (PPE) market for women is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer personal protective equipment (PPE) market for women are 3M Co., Ansell Ltd., Biffa Plc, Bunzl Plc, COFRA Srl, Delta Plus Group, DuPont de Nemours Inc., ED Bullard Co., Gateway Safety Inc., Globus Shetland Ltd., GVS S.p.A., Honeywell International Inc., JAINSONS India Regd., KARAM group, Kimberly Clark Corp., MSA Safety Inc., Peel Ports Group Ltd., Skanska AB, Synergy Group, and UVEX WINTER HOLDING GmbH and Co. KG. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download a Sample before buying

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market for Women Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market for Women Market 2023-2027

Company Offering:

  • 3M Co. - The company offers PPE for women such as protective communications, detection solutions, disposable respirators, and fall protection workwear.
  • Ansell Ltd. - The company offers PPE for women such as industrial hand and arm protection, and body protection vests.
  • Bunzl Plc - The company offers PPE for women such as fitted safety vests and safety glasses, under its subsidiary MCR Safety.
  • For details on companies and their offerings – Buy a report!

By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. North America will have the largest share of the market. North America will contribute 32% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The dominance of the region in various industries, such as automotive production, construction, chemicals, and aerospace drives the growth of the regional market. Download a sample report to get more insights on the market share of various regions and the contribution of the segments.

  • Impactful driver- Risk of physical injuries to women in labor-intensive industries
  • Key Trend - The focus on integrating anti-microbial technology
  • Major Challenges - Fluctuating prices of raw materials 

 Market Segmentation

  • By End-user, the healthcare segment is significant during the forecast period. Countries like the US contribute to the growth of this segment. Masks, gloves, and other PPE accessories, especially during the COVID-19 epidemic are among the major PPE for women which is highly in demand across the hospital segment.

Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments - View a Sample Report

Related Reports:
The personal protective equipment (PPE) market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 29,005.8 million. 

The disposable hospital supplies market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.05% between 2022 and 2027. The disposable hospital supplies market size is forecast to increase by USD 21.49 billion. 

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market For Women Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Historic period

2017-2021

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8%

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

7.55

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Key countries

US, Canada, China, Germany, and France

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Application

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact US:

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Digital Printing Market For Packaging to grow by USD 12 billion from 2022 to 2027; CCL Industries Inc., colordruck Baiersbronn, DS Smith Plc and more among key companies- Technavio

Digital Printing Market For Packaging to grow by USD 12 billion from 2022 to 2027; CCL Industries Inc., colordruck Baiersbronn, DS Smith Plc and more among key companies- Technavio

The digital printing market for packaging size is expected to grow by USD 12 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the...
Home and Office Paper Shredders Market to grow by USD 1.02 billion from 2022 to 2027; the market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like ACCO Brands Corp., Aditya Systems & Arihant Maxsell Technologies Pvt. Ltd., many more

Home and Office Paper Shredders Market to grow by USD 1.02 billion from 2022 to 2027; the market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like ACCO Brands Corp., Aditya Systems & Arihant Maxsell Technologies Pvt. Ltd., many more

The home and office paper shredders market is estimated to grow by USD 1.02 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.28%. The home and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Medical Equipment

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.