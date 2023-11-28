Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market size for Women to grow by USD 8.35 billion from 2022 to 2027, The market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like 3M Co., Ansell Ltd. and Biffa Plc, and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The personal protective equipment (PPE) market for women is estimated to grow by USD 8.35 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8%. The personal protective equipment (PPE) market for women is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer personal protective equipment (PPE) market for women are 3M Co., Ansell Ltd., Biffa Plc, Bunzl Plc, COFRA Srl, Delta Plus Group, DuPont de Nemours Inc., ED Bullard Co., Gateway Safety Inc., Globus Shetland Ltd., GVS S.p.A., Honeywell International Inc., JAINSONS India Regd., KARAM group, Kimberly Clark Corp., MSA Safety Inc., Peel Ports Group Ltd., Skanska AB, Synergy Group, and UVEX WINTER HOLDING GmbH and Co. KG. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download a Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market for Women Market 2023-2027

Company Offering:

3M Co. - The company offers PPE for women such as protective communications, detection solutions, disposable respirators, and fall protection workwear.

Ansell Ltd. - The company offers PPE for women such as industrial hand and arm protection, and body protection vests.

Bunzl Plc - The company offers PPE for women such as fitted safety vests and safety glasses, under its subsidiary MCR Safety.

By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. North America will have the largest share of the market. North America will contribute 32% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The dominance of the region in various industries, such as automotive production, construction, chemicals, and aerospace drives the growth of the regional market.

Impactful driver- Risk of physical injuries to women in labor-intensive industries

Risk of physical injuries to women in labor-intensive industries Key Trend - The focus on integrating anti-microbial technology

- The focus on integrating anti-microbial technology Major Challenges - Fluctuating prices of raw materials

Market Segmentation

By End-user, the healthcare segment is significant during the forecast period. Countries like the US contribute to the growth of this segment. Masks, gloves, and other PPE accessories, especially during the COVID-19 epidemic are among the major PPE for women which is highly in demand across the hospital segment.

Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market For Women Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.55 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and France

