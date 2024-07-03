Personal Safety Tracking Devices Market size is set to grow by USD 846.4 million from 2024-2028, Increasing product launches boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global personal safety tracking devices market size is estimated to grow by USD 846.4 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.06% during the forecast period. Increasing product launches is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing popularity of two-way voice communication-based personal safety tracking devices. However, the increasing availability of substitutes poses a challenge. Key market players include AllsWell LLC, Amber Alert GPS Inc., Angel Sense Ltd., BrickHouse Security, Cosmo Technologies Inc., Globalstar Inc., GTX Corp., Hareau SAS, KJB Security Products Inc., Letstrack Tech Pvt. Ltd., Location Based Technologies Inc., Racelogic, Shenzhen Concox Information Technology Co. Ltd., Spytec GPS Inc., T Mobile US Inc., TheSecurityDevice, Tile Inc., Trackimo Inc., and Trakbond.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global personal safety tracking devices market 2024-2028

Personal Safety Tracking Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.06% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 846.4 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.67 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and Canada Key companies profiled AllsWell LLC, Amber Alert GPS Inc., Angel Sense Ltd., BrickHouse Security, Cosmo Technologies Inc., Globalstar Inc., GTX Corp., Hareau SAS, KJB Security Products Inc., Letstrack Tech Pvt. Ltd., Location Based Technologies Inc., Racelogic, Shenzhen Concox Information Technology Co. Ltd., Spytec GPS Inc., T Mobile US Inc., TheSecurityDevice, Tile Inc., Trackimo Inc., and Trakbond

Market Driver

Personal safety tracking devices with two-way voice communication are gaining popularity due to their added benefits. These devices enable end-users to raise alerts instantly during emergencies and communicate with their families or emergency services. They are particularly useful for individuals who are prone to wandering or have health conditions that require constant supervision. With features like showerproof panic buttons and pre-programmed phone numbers, these devices offer peace of mind and convenience. The market for personal safety tracking devices is expected to grow significantly due to the increasing demand for advanced safety features.

The Personal Safety Tracking Devices market is experiencing significant growth with technologies like Geofencing, Real-time monitoring, and Emergency response systems gaining popularity. Devices such as wearables, mobile apps, and personal locators are in high demand due to increasing concerns for personal safety. Usage statistics show an upward trend in the adoption of these devices, particularly among the elderly and children. Additionally, advances in cellular and satellite technology have enabled devices to function effectively in remote areas. The market is further expected to grow with the integration of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning for predictive analysis and improved user experience. Overall, the Personal Safety Tracking Devices market is a thriving industry that prioritizes security and convenience.

Market Challenges

The personal safety tracking devices market may face challenges due to the introduction of multifunctional smartwatches and shoes. These devices offer real-time location tracking and additional benefits, such as activity monitoring and SOS alerts. Parents can use smart shoes to track their children's locations and set virtual boundaries. New variants of smartwatches with GPS trackers and SOS buttons pose competition to personal safety tracking devices. As a result, the sales of personal safety tracking devices may decline during the forecast period.

The Personal Safety Tracking Devices market faces several challenges. Uses of these devices include emergency response, monitoring, and location tracking. However, ensuring techno-functionality and user-friendliness are key challenges. Usage of advanced technologies like geofencing, real-time monitoring, and AI-based analytics are essential but require significant investment and technical expertise. Additionally, ensuring data privacy and security is crucial to gain consumer trust. Battery life and affordability are also significant challenges. Balancing features, functionality, and cost is essential to cater to various consumer segments. Furthermore, regulatory compliance and interoperability with emergency services and other devices are ongoing challenges.

Segment Overview

This personal safety tracking devices market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Technology 1.1 GPS

1.2 Bluetooth Distribution Channel 2.1 Offline

2.2 Online Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa



1.1 GPS- Personal Safety Tracking Devices market refers to the sales and distribution of devices that help individuals monitor and protect their safety. These devices, which include wearable tech and mobile apps, use GPS technology to locate users in real-time and alert emergency services in case of distress. Companies in this sector focus on developing user-friendly interfaces and reliable connectivity to ensure customer satisfaction and trust. The market is expected to grow due to increasing safety concerns and technological advancements.

Research Analysis

The Personal Safety Tracking Devices market encompasses a range of compact and portable devices, including GPS-based and Bluetooth-enabled wearables, that prioritize safety and security for consumers. These devices offer real-time tracking and location information, enabling authorized individuals to monitor the whereabouts of elderly individuals, adults, and kids in emergency situations. Advanced technologies such as two-way communication, panic buttons, and encryption protocols ensure data security and user privacy, preventing unauthorized access to sensitive information. Mobile phones and smartwatches are popular choices in this market, catering to diverse user needs and preferences.

Market Research Overview

The Personal Safety Tracking Devices market encompasses a range of technologies designed to enhance individual security and location monitoring. These devices, which include wearable tech and mobile applications, employ various features such as real-time tracking, emergency response systems, and geofencing. The market is driven by increasing concerns over personal safety, particularly in light of rising crime rates and the growing prevalence of technology-enabled threats. Additionally, advancements in sensor technology and the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms are fueling innovation in this space. Overall, the Personal Safety Tracking Devices market is poised for significant growth as consumers seek peace of mind and increased protection in their daily lives.

