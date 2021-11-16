Personal Safety Tracking Devices Market Size to Grow by USD 397.73 Million | Market Research Insights Highlight the Increasing Number of Dual-income Households with Kids as Key Driver |Technavio

View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Vendor Insights

The Personal Safety Tracking Devices Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The report also offers information on several market vendors, including Amber Alert GPS Inc., Angel Sense Ltd., BrickHouse Security, Concox Information Technology Co. Ltd., Globalstar Inc., Le Vise Products LLC, Location Based Technologies Inc., Reliance Industries Ltd., Veriot LLC, and WTS Positioning Solutions AB among others.

Globalstar Inc. - In February 2021, the company announced a strategic alliance with XCOM Labs. These companies will jointly seek to commercialize XCOM's capacity-multiplying technology with Globalstar's Band n53 for dense 5G deployments in the US and in other countries

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Amber Alert GPS Inc.

Angel Sense Ltd.

BrickHouse Security

Concox Information Technology Co. Ltd.

Globalstar Inc.

Le Vise Products LLC

Location Based Technologies Inc.

Reliance Industries Ltd.

Veriot LLC

WTS Positioning Solutions AB

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings. Read Free Sample Report .

Geographical Market Analysis

36% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for personal safety tracking devices in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

In APAC, many government organizations are providing insurance schemes for people with disabilities to purchase equipment for their safety. Such government support helps patients suffering from dementia in Australia to buy personal safety tracking devices at a lower cost. This will facilitate the personal safety tracking devices market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with the detailed analysis of the top regions. https://www.technavio.com/report/personal-safety-tracking-devices-market-industry-analysis

Key Market Trends & Challenges:

The growing popularity of two-way voice communication-based personal safety tracking devices is one of the prominent trends that is likely to positively impact the market growth. Two-way voice communication-based personal safety tracking devices have additional emergency panic buttons to help the wearer to raise an alert instantly in case of an emergency. The benefits offered by personal safety tracking devices with two-way communication can encourage more vendors to develop similar models, which will attract more end-users to buy them, thereby leading to the accelerated growth momentum of the market in focus during the forecast period.

The increasing availability of substitutes is likely to hinder the market growth. The availability of multifunctional smart devices such as smartwatches and shoes can affect the sales of personal safety tracking devices during the forecast period. These smart devices help in tracking of the wearer and allow friends and family to locate him/her. The easy availability of cheap quality substitutes may pose a challenge to the market growth.

View free sample for highlights on market Trends & Challenges affecting the Personal Safety Tracking Devices Market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Personal Safety Tracking Devices Market Value Chain Analysis

It includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

Related Report:

Elderly and Disabled Assistive Solutions Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Personal Safety Tracking Devices Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 397.73 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.93 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Japan, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amber Alert GPS Inc., Angel Sense Ltd., BrickHouse Security, Concox Information Technology Co. Ltd., Globalstar Inc., Le Vise Products LLC, Location Based Technologies Inc., Reliance Industries Ltd., Veriot LLC, and WTS Positioning Solutions AB Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

https://www.technavio.com/

