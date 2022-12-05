Personal safety tracking devices market to grow by 9.13% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Increasing number of new product launches will drive growth - Technavio

Dec 05, 2022, 18:00 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
Personal safety tracking devices market insights -
- Vendors: 15+, Including AllsWell LLC, Amber Alert GPS Inc., Angel Sense Ltd., BrickHouse Security, Cosmo Technologies Inc., Globalstar Inc., GTX Corp., Hareau SAS, KJB Security Products Inc., Letstrack Tech Pvt. Ltd., Location Based Technologies Inc., RACELOGIC Ltd., Shenzhen Concox Information Technology Co. Ltd., Spytec GPS Inc., T Mobile US Inc., TheSecurityDevice, Tile Inc., Trackimo Inc., and Trakbond, among others
- Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
- Segments: Technology, distribution channel, and region
The personal safety tracking devices market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
In 2017, the personal safety tracking devices market was valued at USD 675.60 million. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 326.59 million. The personal safety tracking devices market size is estimated to grow by USD 650.34 billion from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 9.56%, according to Technavio.
Personal safety tracking devices market - Customer landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
- Key purchase criteria
- Adoption rates
- Adoption lifecycle
- Drivers of price sensitivity
Personal safety tracking devices market - Vendor insights
The global personal safety tracking devices market is fragmented owing to the presence of numerous vendors. Many vendors are trying to extend their product offerings by launching new products. In addition, some government organizations are signing agreements with vendors to distribute personal safety tracking devices to end-users. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including -
- Amber Alert GPS Inc. – The company offers personal safety tracking devices such as Active Halo.
- Angel Sense Ltd. - The company offers personal safety tracking devices for autistic patients
- BrickHouse Security – The company offers personal safety tracking devices such as Spark Nano 7 GPS tracker, Livewire Volt vehicle GPS, and TrackPort OBD vehicle tracker
Personal safety tracking devices market - Market dynamics
Major drivers:
- Increasing product launches
- Growing need for personal safety
- Rising number of dual-income households with children
Key challenges:
- The increasing availability of substitutes
- Data security issues associated with personal safety tracking devices
- Availability of in-built location tracking applications in devices
What are the key data covered in this personal safety tracking devices market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the personal safety tracking devices market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the personal safety tracking devices market and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the personal safety tracking devices market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
- Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of personal safety tracking devices market vendors
Related reports:
- The optical lens market size is estimated to grow by USD 6.12 billion with a CAGR of 6.96% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The market is segmented by end-user (consumer electronics, healthcare, life science, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).
- The biohazard bags market size is estimated to grow by USD 94.2 million with a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The market is segmented by application (hospitals, laboratories and research centers, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
