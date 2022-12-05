Personal safety tracking devices market to grow by 9.13% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Increasing number of new product launches will drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Personal safety tracking devices market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Personal Safety Tracking Devices Market 2023-2027

Vendors: 15+, Including AllsWell LLC, Amber Alert GPS Inc., Angel Sense Ltd., BrickHouse Security, Cosmo Technologies Inc., Globalstar Inc., GTX Corp., Hareau SAS, KJB Security Products Inc., Letstrack Tech Pvt. Ltd., Location Based Technologies Inc., RACELOGIC Ltd., Shenzhen Concox Information Technology Co. Ltd., Spytec GPS Inc., T Mobile US Inc., TheSecurityDevice, Tile Inc., Trackimo Inc., and Trakbond, among others

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Technology, distribution channel, and region

The personal safety tracking devices market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

In 2017, the personal safety tracking devices market was valued at USD 675.60 million. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 326.59 million. The personal safety tracking devices market size is estimated to grow by USD 650.34 billion from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 9.56%, according to Technavio.

Personal safety tracking devices market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Personal safety tracking devices market - Vendor insights

The global personal safety tracking devices market is fragmented owing to the presence of numerous vendors. Many vendors are trying to extend their product offerings by launching new products. In addition, some government organizations are signing agreements with vendors to distribute personal safety tracking devices to end-users. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including -

Amber Alert GPS Inc. – The company offers personal safety tracking devices such as Active Halo.

Angel Sense Ltd. - The company offers personal safety tracking devices for autistic patients

BrickHouse Security – The company offers personal safety tracking devices such as Spark Nano 7 GPS tracker, Livewire Volt vehicle GPS, and TrackPort OBD vehicle tracker

Personal safety tracking devices market - Market dynamics

Major drivers:

Increasing product launches

Growing need for personal safety

Rising number of dual-income households with children

Key challenges:

The increasing availability of substitutes

Data security issues associated with personal safety tracking devices

Availability of in-built location tracking applications in devices

What are the key data covered in this personal safety tracking devices market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the personal safety tracking devices market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the personal safety tracking devices market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the personal safety tracking devices market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of personal safety tracking devices market vendors

Personal Safety Tracking Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.56% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 650.34 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.13 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Key companies profiled AllsWell LLC, Amber Alert GPS Inc., Angel Sense Ltd., BrickHouse Security, Cosmo Technologies Inc., Globalstar Inc., GTX Corp., Hareau SAS, KJB Security Products Inc., Letstrack Tech Pvt. Ltd., Location Based Technologies Inc., RACELOGIC Ltd., Shenzhen Concox Information Technology Co. Ltd., Spytec GPS Inc., T Mobile US Inc., TheSecurityDevice, Tile Inc., Trackimo Inc., and Trakbond

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global personal safety tracking devices market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Technology Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Technology

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Technology

6.3 GPS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Bluetooth - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Technology

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Amber Alert GPS Inc.

12.4 Angel Sense Ltd.

12.5 BrickHouse Security

12.6 Globalstar Inc.

12.7 GTX Corp.

12.8 Hareau SAS

12.9 KJB Security Products Inc.

12.10 Letstrack Tech Pvt. Ltd.

12.11 Location Based Technologies Inc.

12.12 RACELOGIC Ltd.

12.13 Shenzhen Concox Information Technology Co. Ltd.

12.14 Spytec GPS Inc.

12.15 T Mobile US Inc.

12.16 Trackimo Inc.

12.17 Trakbond

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

