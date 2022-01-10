Personal Safety Tracking Devices Market to Grow by USD 397.73 Mn|Technavio

Drivers and Challenges

The growth in urbanization has led to an increase in the number of dual-income households in urban areas. This has resulted in a rise in investment in technologically advanced devices, such as personal safety tracking devices. These devices help parents track the location of their children. Thus, the rising popularity of personal safety tracking devices and the increasing number of dual-income households with children will significantly influence the personal safety tracking devices market growth during the forecast period.

The increasing availability of substitutes will be a major challenge for the personal safety tracking devices market. Other smart devices, such as smartwatches and shoes, are available in the market. These products enable individuals to share their real-time locations. These products also provide additional benefits. For instance, a small GPS tracker inserted in smart shoes allows parents to find their children's location at any time. The availability of such products can affect the sales of personal safety tracking devices during the forecast period.

Key Market Participants Analysis

Amber Alert GPS Inc. - As the key product, the company offers Active Halo GPS Devices.

As the key product, the company offers Active Halo GPS Devices. Angel Sense Ltd. - As the key product, the company offers Angle Sense GPS devices.

As the key product, the company offers Angle Sense GPS devices. BrickHouse Security - As the key product, the company offers Spark Nano 7, 4G magnetic GPS navigation, and others.

As the key product, the company offers Spark Nano 7, 4G magnetic GPS navigation, and others. Concox Information Technology Co. Ltd. - As the key product the company offers Qbit, and Q2.

As the key product the company offers Qbit, and Q2. Globalstar Inc. - In the respective market, the company offers SPOT Gen4, Spot X, and others.

Personal Safety Tracking Devices 2021-2025: Segmentation

Technology

GPS



Bluetooth

The personal safety tracking devices market share growth by the GPS segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growing popularity of GPS personal tracking devices is driven by their unlimited range and their ability to track the location of the wearer wherever GPS signals are available. GPS personal tracking devices with innovative features provide end-users with quick and accurate tracking.

Distribution Channel

Specialty Stores



Department Stores



Online Retail



Others

Specialty stores constituted the largest segment in 2020. These stores exclusively sell various types of safety tracking devices belonging to different brands. They offer a wide variety of personal safety tracking devices when compared with other offline distribution channels. Customers can also buy different wearables from these stores. Also, these shops have specially trained personnel to help customers buy the personal safety tracking device that is most suitable for them.

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



MEA

For more information about the contribution of each segment of the personal safety tracking devices market,

Personal Safety Tracking Devices Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 9% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 397.73 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.93 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Japan, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amber Alert GPS Inc., Angel Sense Ltd., BrickHouse Security, Concox Information Technology Co. Ltd., Globalstar Inc., Le Vise Products LLC, Location Based Technologies Inc., Reliance Industries Ltd., Veriot LLC, and WTS Positioning Solutions AB Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

