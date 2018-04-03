Personal Services Stocks' Research Reports Released on Service Corp., Shutterfly, Weight Watchers, and H&R Block

WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on SCI, SFLY, WTW, and HRB which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. This morning, WallStEquities.com shifts focus on select stocks to see how they have fared at the close of the last trading session: Service Corp. International (NYSE: SCI), Shutterfly Inc. (NASDAQ: SFLY), Weight Watchers International Inc. (NYSE: WTW), and H&R Block Inc. (NYSE: HRB). Companies in the Personal Services industry are engaged in accounting, counseling, and rehabilitation; legal; laundry; and automotive repair; as well as personal-enrichment services. All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below.

Service Corp. International

Houston, Texas headquartered Service Corp. International's stock finished Monday's session 2.73% lower at $36.71. A total volume of 1.34 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 1.18 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 20.01% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 1.88%. Furthermore, shares of Service Corp., which provides deathcare products and services in the US and Canada, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 34.74.

Shutterfly

Shares in Redwood City, California headquartered Shutterfly Inc. ended at $78.39, down 3.52% from the last trading session. The stock recorded a trading volume of 980,082 shares. The Company's shares have surged 57.19% in the previous three months and 64.44% over the past year. The stock is trading 6.20% above its 50-day moving average and 46.61% above its 200-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Shutterfly, which manufactures and retails personalized products and services primarily in the US, Canada, and the European Community, have an RSI of 43.09.

Weight Watchers International

New York headquartered Weight Watchers International Inc.'s stock ended yesterday's session 0.30% higher at $63.91 with a total trading volume of 1.18 million shares. The Company's shares have surged 34.89% over the previous three months and 313.39% over the past year. The stock is trading 30.44% above its 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Weight Watchers, which provides weight management services worldwide, have an RSI of 48.16.

On March 05th, 2018, research firm Sidoti upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Neutral' to 'Buy'.

On March 08th, 2018, Weight Watchers announced the launch of the WW Healthy Kitchen™, a collection of inspirational and innovative products, content, and experiences designed to make it easier than ever to cook and eat healthier at home and on-the-go. The WW Healthy Kitchen line of tools and products, which was developed in partnership with GibsonOverseas, Inc., will be available at retail stores at the end of 2018.

H&R Block

On Monday, shares in Kansas City, Missouri headquartered H&R Block Inc. recorded a trading volume of 4.15 million shares, which was above their three months average volume of 3.53 million shares. The stock finished 3.31% lower at $24.57. The Company's shares have advanced 5.95% over the past year. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 6.49%. Furthermore, shares of H&R Block, which through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the US, Canada, and Australia, have an RSI of 39.36.

On March 27th, 2018, research firm Goldman initiated a 'Neutral' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $28 per share.

