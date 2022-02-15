Personal Trainers Have Spoken: Trainerize is #1

G2, the largest tech marketplace, names Trainerize the leading software for personal trainers

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trainerize , the fitness business software making wellness accessible by empowering businesses to better engage with their members, is happy to announce its recognition as the best personal training software from the community, marketplace, business and review platform, G2.

Trainerize

The criteria for this particular recognition consists of review scores from the G2 user community and data aggregated from online sources and social networks. The points process takes into account how well the fitness software can aid fitness professionals keep track of client information, create training and nutrition plans, schedule meetings/training sessions and easily manage client payment information. Trainerize exceeded all of the necessary criteria and acts as an excellent repository for nutrition, habits and fitness goals. In addition, Trainerize aids its users with keeping track of their clients' progress and increasing client engagement.

The win for Best Personal Training Software was not the only accolade garnered by Trainerize. The fitness platform was also awarded with several badges under various categories:

2022 Winter Badge Wins

Best Meets Requirements

Best Usability

Best Results

Best Relationship

Leader

Most Implementable

Users Most Likely To Recommend

"The recognition of Trainerize as a Leader in Personal Training Software is monumental," said Trainerize President, Sharad Mohan. "G2 is known to base its award criteria off of real-life consumer reviews and it's so important to see all of this fantastic feedback from our users. It is even more pivotal to be recognized by your clients and peers! It is a testament of the Trainerize team's dedication to our consumer base and how we will continue to drive the 360-degree wellness approach."

To learn more about Trainerize, visit www.trainerize.com .

About Trainerize

Trainerize ( trainerize.com ) is a client engagement mobile app and software that allows fitness coaches and fitness businesses to expand their reach beyond their physical spaces, better connect with members, build meaningful relationships, and digitize the training experience. Fitness coaches and fitness businesses use Trainerize to boost member engagement through digital services as well as attracting new members by tapping into the market of online training.

Media Contact:

Farhad Gulamhusein

778-953-2489

[email protected]

SOURCE Trainerize