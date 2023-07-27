Personal travel accident insurance market size to grow by USD 33.96 billion from 2022 to 2027|North America to account for 36% of the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The personal travel accident insurance market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.37% from 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 33.96 billion. The market is fragmented due to the presence of diversified international and regional vendors. The growing tourism industry is one of the key factors driving the growth of the travel accident insurance market. Factors such as rising disposable income, increased international travel, and ease of online travel booking are remarkably boosting the tourism industry in recent years, which has contributed to the growth of the personal travel accident insurance market. Moreover, countries that provide travel insurance documentation when applying for a visa include the US, UK, Australia, Germany, and Belgium. Thus, such factors are anticipated to fuel the growth of the personal travel accident insurance market during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Personal Travel Accident Insurance Market

Personal Travel Accident Insurance Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The personal travel accident insurance market report covers the following areas:

Personal Travel Accident Insurance Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Allianz SE, American International Group Inc., Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A., Aviva Insurance Ltd., AXA Group, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., China Pacific Insurance Group Co. Ltd., Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Co. Ltd., Chubb Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Liberty Mutual Insurance Co., Metlife Inc., Munich Reinsurance Co., Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co., Ping An Insurance Group Co. of China Ltd., Religare Enterprises Ltd., Sompo Holdings Inc., The Allstate Corp., The New India Assurance Co. Ltd., The Travelers Co. Inc., USAA, Zurich Insurance Co. Ltd., Aegon N.V., Dai ichi Life Holdings Inc., Nippon Life Insurance Co., Sumitomo Life Insurance Co., and Western and Southern Financial Group Inc. are among some of the major market participants.

American International Group Inc.: The company offers personal travel accident insurance, such as Bajaj Allianz individual travel insurance.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A.: The company offers personal travel accident insurance, such as AIG TravelGuard deluxe travel insurance plan.

Aviva Insurance Ltd.: The company offers personal travel accident insurance, such as Generali GGA300 premium travel insurance plan.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Customization options available as per your business needs

Personal Travel Accident Insurance Market - Market Dynamics

Leading Trend -

The use of multiple distribution channels is the leading trend in the personal travel accident insurance market during the forecast period.

The use of multiple distribution channels has enabled vendors to reach a wider audience, especially in emerging markets. New Digital Enterprise Platforms create omnichannel sales, reduce costs, reduce risk, and contribute to better customer experiences.

Part of this digital transformation relies on big data analytics, which gathers large amounts of structured and unstructured data to make underwriting more profitable and deliver critical predictive and prescriptive insights.

Technological advances in the industry, such as digitization and analytics, are driving the use of online portals to improve customer experience.

Leading vendors such as AXA and Allianz Group are integrating digital tools such as application program interfaces (APIs), artificial intelligence (AI), data analytics, and global positioning system (GPS) to improve sales systems and provide personalized user experience.

Hence, these factors are anticipated to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Personal Travel Accident Insurance Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Personal Travel Accident Insurance Market is segmented as below:

Type

General Personal Travel Accident Insurance



Premium Personal Travel Accident Insurance

Age Group

Adults



Senior citizens



Children

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America

The general personal travel accident insurance segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. One of the main factors contributing significantly to the growth of this sector is the increase in accidents in various types of travel. Moreover, according to the Indian Ministry of Roads, about 1.5 million people die in road accidents every year. Another important factor contributing significantly to the growth of this segment is train derailments and collisions. For example, on June 2, 2023 , three trains collided in the Indian state of Bengal, killing more than 261 people and 1,000 injured. Thus, these factors are expected to boost the growth of this segment which will drive the personal travel accident insurance market growth during the forecast period.

Personal Travel Accident Insurance Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist personal travel accident insurance market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the personal travel accident insurance market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the personal travel accident insurance market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the personal travel accident insurance market, vendors

The personal accident and health insurance market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.75% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 665.73 billion. Furthermore, this personal accident and health insurance market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (personal health insurance and personal accidental insurance), age group (adults, senior citizens, and children), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). One of the key factors driving the personal accident and health insurance market growth during the forecast period is the rise in number of accidents.

The travel insurance market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.69% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 10,397.19 million. The travel insurance market report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (senior citizens, business travel, family travel, and others), type (general travel insurance and premium travel insurance), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Personal Travel Accident Insurance Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.37% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 33.96 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.29 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Allianz SE, American International Group Inc., Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A., Aviva insurance Ltd., AXA Group, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., China Pacific Insurance Group Co. Ltd., Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Co. Ltd., Chubb Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Liberty Mutual Insurance Co., Metlife Inc., Munich Reinsurance Co., Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co., Ping An Insurance Group Co. of China Ltd., Religare Enterprises Ltd., Sompo Holdings Inc., The Allstate Corp., The New India Assurance Co. Ltd., The Travelers Co. Inc., USAA, Zurich Insurance Co. Ltd., Aegon N.V., Dai ichi Life Holdings Inc., Nippon Life Insurance Co., Sumitomo Life Insurance Co., and Western and Southern Financial Group Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

