Personality predicting relapse: A facet analysis of the NEO PI‐R - A recent study published in The American Journal on Addictions

CHICAGO, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Can personality factors predict risk of relapse from a substance use disorder? Positive Sobriety Institute—a Chicago treatment center specialized in the treatment of high-accountability professionals—is proud to share a recently published study conducted by our Founder and Medical Director, Daniel Angres, MD, along with experts Zalman Faltushanskiy, MD, Amy A. Herrold, PhD, and Jasper Werby, MD.

This study provides an in-depth analysis of the individual facets of the NEO PI-R (personality assessment test) domains and their association with substance use disorders. The research provides insight into the nuances of potential relapse and how personality traits may provide valuable information to treatment providers and individuals alike.

"Making a continued effort to study outcomes is essential for continued quality improvement for any addiction program. This is particularly important when treating high-accountability professionals. Having consistent predictive measures such as personality inventories can inform treatment planning and interventions that can assist at improving outcomes. This current study reflects these efforts." says Positive Sobriety Institute's Medical Director and Addiction Psychiatrist, Dr. Daniel Angres.

The study took place over the course of three years at Positive Sobriety Institute in Chicago. All participants that consented to the study were given the NEO PI-R at the start of treatment. The study also utilized data on relapse outcomes collected up to one year posttreatment.

The data shows that there is a clear relationship between the facets of one's personality and sustained recovery and abstinence.

Dr. Amy Herrold of the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago summarized, "We had the unique opportunity to report on the predictive utility of personality traits on relapse outcomes among high-accountability professionals. The fact that we had such a large sample (441 people) allowed us to examine not only the big 5 personality domains but also individual facets of these domains. In addition to other findings, we found that three individual facets (Dutifulness, Competence, and Self-Discipline) of the personality domain Conscientiousness significantly predicted higher post-treatment abstinence rates. We are pleased that this work was published in The American Journal on Addictions, the official journal of the American Academy of Addiction Psychiatry (AAAP), which will allow wide dissemination of these findings to the addiction psychiatry community."

About Positive Sobriety Institute

Positive Sobriety Institute (PSI) is a program specializing in treating addiction and co-occurring mental health conditions for a wide range of professionals, including physicians, attorneys, and executives in high-accountability roles, as well as individuals looking for personalized treatment in a safe, discreet, and supportive environment. Located steps off Chicago's Magnificent Mile and led by a multidisciplinary team of board-certified psychiatrists and licensed clinical therapists with specialized training in treating addiction, PSI addresses the full spectrum of each client's recovery needs so they can return to their personal and professional lives feeling strong, productive, and inspired.

