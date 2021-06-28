Personalized and Private Virtual Walking-Tours of the Big Apple Conducted by NYC Natives - 'Town Walker' App Launched by The New Life Enterprise

NEW YORK, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Life Enterprise announced the official launch of its private virtual walking-tour app for iPhone, iPad, and Android: Town Walker. The app provides a platform connecting people who want to visit NYC virtually with real TownWalker guides who explore the city on foot, using smart phones to show viewers a wide variety of landmarks, museums, famous locations, side streets, NYC culture, and city life as it happens. Customers can invite up to five friends to join a virtual tour and TownWalkers earn money based on the time they spend walking and guiding. The Town Walker app is currently focused on NYC but will eventually expand to other locations. The app is available for download via Google Play and the App Store.

Town Walker Logo

"Unlike packaged tours of popular tourist spots, Town Walker is a private, one-on-one service that allows customers to personalize their tour," said Noriaki Murao, Town Walker developer. "Customers can choose starting locations and decide the duration of each tour, while TownWalkers have total flexibility to freestyle the experience if they wish. The app allows people from all over the world to visit NYC virtually, with a different TownWalker each time if they want. This is especially valuable due to COVID-19 restrictions which have been so devastating to small businesses and tourism in general. Because the pandemic has been so hard on NYC, a place I love very much, I wanted to help New Yorkers use a fun gig-economy business model to begin bouncing back."

Town Walker: Arranged Tours Built for Each User

Town Walker uses a token system and offers a free trial to new customers. After the trial, customers may purchase additional tours via tokens, exchanging one token per one minute of tour time with TownWalkers. And any remaining balance can easily be folded into future virtual trips. Token packages include: 15 tokens for $14.99, 30 tokens for $28.99, and 60 tokens for $54.99.

Tour styles vary, with guides creating tours based on their location, requests, and popular demand. Tourists can use in-app messaging to speak with individual TownWalkers, making specific tour requests and communicating their preferences, with guides able to accommodate most reasonable requests. Tour styles include:

Guided: A full live experience walking through one of the most exciting and famous cities in the world. Walk down the streets with a guide and see real NYC life as it happens.

A full live experience walking through one of the most exciting and famous cities in the world. Walk down the streets with a guide and see real NYC life as it happens. Freestyle: Select a specific TownWalker from the map or list and get ready for a freestyle, casual tour experience unlike any other. Explore the city virtually at leisure.

Select a specific TownWalker from the map or list and get ready for a freestyle, casual tour experience unlike any other. Explore the city virtually at leisure. Immersive: TownWalkers guide viewers anywhere, from famous tourist spots to their own neighborhoods. Viewers can discover New Yorkers' daily lives as they happen, perhaps even discovering a "secret spot" to explore later during a vacation visit.

Learn more about Town Walker, or discover other apps/games by The New Life Enterprise, by going online.

About The New Life Enterprise, LLC

Founded by developer Noriaki Murao, The New Life Enterprise (NLE) is a software development company that creates and maintains a wide variety of games, utilities, apps, and social Augmented Reality tools. NLE recently launched Town Walker, an app that allows users to take real-time virtual walking tours of cities and famous landmarks with the natives who live there. Town Walker is currently based in NYC, with plans to expand to other cities and locations in the future. Learn more at: www.TheNewLifeEnterprise.com.

Media Contact:

Noriaki Murao, Founder and CEO

1-203-321-5243

[email protected]

SOURCE The New Life Enterprise, LLC

Related Links

http://www.TheNewLifeEnterprise.com

