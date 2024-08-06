Personalized Disease Specific Patient Support, Care Coordination, and Virtual Care Delivery Tech Platform Focused on the Less Fortunate

HOUSTON, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded in January 2022 Medical Resource Group DBA MRG Health Inc – Smart Care 360 is a Digital Healthcare Management Services Company which offers a comprehensive virtual care management platform. The technology enables clinicians to more effectively address chronic care conditions and social determinants of health. With an interoperability platform, MRG Health can assist private practice doctors' offices, community health systems, FQHC's, hospitals, and payers engage with their patients and optimize the patient's overall health. Collectively, MRG Health's tools ultimately partner with clinicians to lower healthcare costs through improved healthcare access, care coordination, preventative screenings, remote medication and biometric vital monitoring, and symptom management.

This initial seed round was led personally by Dr. Jean Durand Jean-Bernard Durand | MD Anderson Cancer Center of Houston TX and Capital Factory Capital Factory | Home of Texas Entrepreneurs | Coworking & Private Offices which is head quartered in Austin Tx. To date the company has closed $900K of a $2M seed round and has reached profitability in preparation for a series A investment.

Clinical Oversight Leadership is led by Medical Director Kyle Hodebecke MD, MBA, MTE, MPA, MS, FAAFP, FABS, CPE who is Family Practice Board Certified Licensed in 12 States and who was previously Medical Director for the U.S. Army and Oscar Health with his counterpart Chief Clinical Officer Amie Sun Wright MD PhD who was previously Medical Director of United Health – WellMed and Genesis Medical Group.

MRG Health – Smart Care 360 was initially bootstrapped through 2+ years of significant R&D to complete vertical market specific use cases and platform build out. There are currently over 100 clinics, and 20,000+ patients utilizing the technology in a variety of different vertical markets. The company has just officially come out of stealth mode and plans on using the capital to execute existing contracts, enroll 10,000+ patients, and expand outside of Texas.

Medical Resource Group – MRG HEALTH – Medical Resource Group's management team are highly regarded subject matter experts that bring extensive experience in the healthcare market. Collectively, the team has built and scaled a very robust comprehensive SAAS platform that is designed to support clinical teams to optimize the care delivery model and lower overall healthcare costs for patients managing 1+ or more chronic disease.

Smart Care 360 - SmartCare360 is a Virtual Care Management Platform that is compatible with Apple, Android or web-based platforms and available in 8+ different languages. The platform integrates with 250+ FDA approved biometric vital monitoring devices as well as all electronic medical systems. The platforms care system is designed to identify specific risk factors through population health risk stratification and patient risk scoring with 25+ prebuilt care pathways around the most prevalent chronic issues that contain clinical decision support care guides that identify problems, goals, and interventions to assist care teams and the patients with the ability to customize care pathways.

"We are excited to come out of stealth mode to truly make a difference in healthcare at the patient and provider level. There has been significant R&D done over the past few years to pull together our platform and care delivery services. We have an extreme amount of data validating what we're doing, its clinical efficacy, and how it truly helps improve patient care. I'm really looking forward to serving the less fortunate and rural communities by improving access to care and disrupting health & wellness delivery models." – Founder Kyle Christopher Hayungs.

To connect with someone in business development or investor relations go here https://mrghealth.com/schedule-an-assessment/ or email [email protected]

