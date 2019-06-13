Personalized Food Prep To Entertain Individual Preferences

The JURA D6 Platinum brews coffee specialties cup-by-cup barista style, from freshly ground beans. Easy Cappuccino System tops off milk specialties with fine, light-as-air foam – using milk or non-dairy milk. The simple operating interface has intuitive controls with plain text display. Enjoy a personalized cup of coffee with the JURA D6.

Create homemade spice blends and rubs with the Cilio Goliath Mortar & Pestle from Frieling. It crushes, grinds and mixes herbs or spices with ease. It is five inches tall, and each piece is cut out of a single, solid piece of natural granite. Use it for creative blends for ethnic cuisines, or mix up a variety of small batch spice choices to please any palate.

Grill meat, poultry and fish to perfection every time. The CDN Rotating Thermocouple Thermometer (DTF572) is quick and precise, with a 1.5mm thin tip, 2.5-second response, and large digital readout. Using gyroscope technology, the backlit display automatically rotates 180 degrees to orient for a comfortable read. Auto on/off and a wide temperature range from -40 to +572 degrees F.

For home-baked artisan breads that harness the wisdom of centuries past, let the dough rise in a Brotform made of natural cane. The Brotform yields a better rise, crunchy ribbed crust with a superior texture, and cotton liners are available for easy cleanup.

Make individual portions of ice cream, custard, frozen yogurt, gelato, sorbet or sherbet in as little as 10 minutes with the Zoku Ice Cream Maker. Start with anything from rich cream to yogurt, non-dairy milk or fruit juice. Add favorite toppings or mix-ins like nuts, chocolate chips, candy bars, whole fruits and more.

SOURCE Tramontina, JURA, Cilio, CDN, Zoku