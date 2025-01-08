Personalized Gifts Market , 29% of Growth to Originate from North America, Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global personalized gifts market size is estimated to grow by USD 10.76 billion from 2025 to 2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

For comprehensive forecast and historic data on regions,market segments, customer landscape, and companies- Click for the snapshot of this report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Personalized Gifts Market 2025-2029

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2024 Forecast period 2025-2029 Historic Data for 2019 - 2023 Segments Covered Product (Non-photo personalized gifts and Photo personalized gifts), Distribution Channel (Online and Offline), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Key Companies Covered American Greetings Corp., American Stationery Co. Inc., CafePress Inc., Card Factory Plc, Chococraft Creations Pvt. Ltd., Cimpress Plc, ESCO Technologies Inc., Etsy Inc., Fat Brain Toys LLC, Ferns N Petals Pvt. Ltd., funkypigeon.com Ltd., GIFTILIYA, Godiva Chocolatier Inc., Hallmark Card Inc., Personal Creations, Redbubble Ltd., Shutterfly Inc., Signature Gifts Inc., Spencer Gifts LLC, and Zazzle Inc. Regions Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Region Outlook

North America Europe Asia Rest of World

1. North America - North America is estimated to contribute 29%. To the growth of the global market. The Personalized Gifts Market report forecasts market growth by revenue at global, regional & country levels from 2017 to 2027.

Personalized gifts have gained significant popularity in North America, particularly during the traditional holiday season. This period, which starts with Thanksgiving and continues through Christmas and New Year, is an integral part of North American culture. Vendors offering personalized gifts often provide promotional offers to make purchases more affordable. For instance, American Greetings Corp. Offers seasonal discounts on personalized gifts, varying by type and price. Thanksgiving, celebrated in November in the US and October in Canada, marks the beginning of this festive gifting season.

For more insights on North America's significant contribution along with the market share of rest of the regions and countries - Download a FREE Sample

Segmentation Overview

Product 1.1 Non-photo personalized gifts

1.2 Photo personalized gifts Distribution Channel 2.1 Online

2.2 Offline Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Fastest growing segment:

The personalized gifts market encompasses a wide range of non-photo gift categories, including wearables and accessories, decorations, stationery and greeting cards, sports equipment and toys, food and beverages, and pet care, as well as bed and bath gifts. Cimpress Plc, CafePress, Inc., and others are prominent vendors offering non-photo personalized gifts. The wearables and accessories segment includes personalized clothing, footwear, and accessories, such as shirts, t-shirts, bodysuits, bibs, intimate apparel, neckties, hats, footwear, and others. Personalized decoration gifts consist of personalized wall art, home furnishings, and outdoor and garden gifts, including canvas prints, wood wall art, wall plaques and signs, wall decals, growth charts, canvas tiles, sports prints, garden mats, garden flags, garden stones, flowerpots, wind chimes, and others. Personalized stationery gifts and greeting cards include greeting cards, notepads, pens, and others. Personalized greeting cards are popular for various festive or personal occasions, while personalized stationery gifts can be customized in terms of design, background color, background image, and size. The sports equipment and toys segment includes personalized toys, games, and sports equipment, such as personalized golf balls, personalized baseballs, and personalized whistles. Personalized educational gifts and toys for kids are also available. The food and beverages segment consists of personalized confectionery gifts and personalized wine and champagne. Customizations include custom text on confectionery bars or boxes and custom gift messages, as well as the choice of chocolate type for confectionery gifts and personalized wine bottles for wine lovers. Vendors are focusing on offering unique and customizable products to drive market growth, such as Pinnacle Promotions' City Bonfires Smores Night Pack featuring a portable fire pit with a custom lid label and custom box label. These customizations make personalized gifts a popular and unique gift option for various occasions.

Get a glance at the market contribution of rest of the segments - Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Research Analysis

The personalized gifts market is thriving as people seek unique and thoughtful presents for friends, family, and relatives. Handcrafted gifts, such as jewelry and home decor, continue to be popular choices. However, the market is also embracing digitization, with 3D printing and smartphone usage playing key roles in creating customized items. Eco-friendly personalized gifts are gaining traction as consumers prioritize sustainability. Brands like Roc Nation have entered the market, expanding its reach and increasing competition. Non-photo personalized gifts, like bespoke updates and digital archives, are also growing in popularity. The market's client base is diverse, with expansions into stores and contracts with larger corporations. Peer-to-peer collaborative platforms, like Etsy, offer a competitive edge for small businesses. Despite challenges such as trade tensions, risk of recession, and zero-Covid policies, the market's competitiveness remains strong.

Market Overview

The personalized gifts market is thriving as people seek unique and thoughtful presents for friends, family, and relatives. Handcrafted gifts, such as personalized clothing, accessories, diaries, and desk accessories, continue to be popular choices. The trend towards digitization and 3D printing has opened up new possibilities for personalized items, including eco-friendly options. Non-photo personalized gifts, like face masks and greeting cards, are also gaining traction. Brands like Roc Nation and Archies Limited, as well as non-store-based retailers like Redbubble and Personalization Mall, are expanding their offerings to cater to this demand. User-submitted artwork and bespoke updates are driving innovation, while experiential gifting and social media influencers add excitement. However, trade tensions and the risk of recession may impact the market's growth. The market encompasses a wide range of products for women, men, kids, and unisex, sold both in stores and online. Non-photo personalized gifts, such as digitally printed face masks, are becoming increasingly popular. With the rise of peer-to-peer collaborative platforms and digital archives, the future of personalized gifts looks bright.

Start exploring market insights by Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Venodr Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio